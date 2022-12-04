NBA Insider Says The Miami Heat Are Willing To Move Kyle Lowry

Credit: Bpb DeChiara/USA Today Sports

When Kyle Lowry joined the Miami Heat, it was supposed to be a move that gave Miami an edge with playmaking and leadership. However, that is not how the situation has panned out, with the former Toronto Raptor struggling since he joined. In his 86 games for the Heat so far, Lowry is averaging under 14 points and just over 7 assists per game. These are good numbers, but he has not been a huge difference-maker for the Heat, who are struggling this season.

There have been many suggestions involving Kyle Lowry in terms of a trade the Miami Heat can do. The Los Angeles Lakers might consider taking him on in a deal involving a shooter like Duncan Robinson in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

Although some fans do not want to see Russ traded, the Lakers will still be keeping an eye on possibly pulling the trigger in a situation like that. And while there were questions about what the Heat will do with Lowry, it seems they aren't entirely against the idea of moving on from him either.

NBA Insider Reports That Sources Say Kyle Lowry Could Be Traded

Lowry had a pretty bad playoff for the Heat last season, he was displaced by some of Miami's younger and more unknown players. Lowry has one more year left on his contract after this one, meaning teams could take him on to clear his salary in a year. But while none of those teams have been mentioned just yet, Ric Bucher reported for Fox Sports that Kyle could be on the move.

"One league source said the Heat are willing to move Kyle Lowry, but at 37, and with another year left on a three-year $85 million deal, it’s hard to identify a team that would take him on and provide the Heat with an upgrade."

The problem with moving on from Lowry is identified in the text. While he hasn't been playing at a very high level, it will be hard for the Heat could get quality players back for him. Despite their poor start to the season, Miami will be aiming to make a deep playoff run again, and they cannot afford to take on bad contracts for the sake of moving Lowry. As the season continues though, more teams will be inclined to make moves and perhaps the Heat can take their chance at that time.

