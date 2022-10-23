The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Lakers And Heat: Russell Westbrook And A First-Round Pick For Kyle Lowry And Duncan Robinson

The Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers are both teams that have struggled thus far this season. Though it is too early to make any concrete predictions for the future right now, if the two teams continue to struggle, then they might make a trade or multiple trades to stay afloat and try to make the playoffs.

The two teams are perfect trade partners for one another. The Los Angeles Lakers have a good but poor-fitting player in Russell Westbrook. The Miami Heat have an excess of shooters right now, and some of those players are on large long-term contracts. Perhaps the two teams could help one another with this trade scenario below.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson

Miami Heat Receive: Russell Westbrook, 2029 First-Round Pick (LAL)

In this article, we will explain why the Lakers moving Russell Westbrook to the Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson could end up being a good move for both franchises.

The Los Angeles Lakers Add An Elite Shooter And A Veteran Point Guard

It is no secret that Russell Westbrook has struggled on the Los Angeles Lakers due to his ball-dominant playstyle and inefficient shooting. Those attributes make him a poor fit with LeBron James, who is used to playing with a lot of shooters who can play complementary roles. This trade would get the Los Angeles Lakers two players that know how to play specific roles on a team and can shoot well from the perimeter.

Duncan Robinson is obviously an elite shooter who can score in a variety of ways from the perimeter. His off-ball game would make him a good fit with LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakers currently lack a high-volume 3PT shooter that can consistently knock down shots. He seems like a perfect fit for the starting SF position.

Kyle Lowry is a solid point guard, who has struggled thus far this year with the Miami Heat. However, he had a good season last year as a shooter and playmaker, averaging 7.5 APG and shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc over the course of the 2021-22 season. If he returns to that level of play, he would be a fantastic pickup for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Getting two shooters in exchange for Russell Westbrook would likely make the Los Angeles Lakers a better offensive team. They would still be a good team on the defensive end due to them having elite defensive players on the roster already. If they become a team that is elite on both ends, it is easy to see them making the playoffs this year.

The Miami Heat Could Use Another Dynamic Offensive Threat

There is no doubt that the Miami Heat's biggest concern right now is the fact that they have many good players, but the lack of a player who can be a dynamic offensive threat and really get the team going quickly on that end of the floor. Perhaps Russell Westbrook can be that player.

Russell Westbrook has struggled because he hasn't gotten extremely high usage on the Los Angeles Lakers, but on the Miami Heat, he would be able to handle the ball more. The team also has elite shooters like Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and Tyler Herro who can all play off-ball and punish defenses for leaving them open from the perimeter. Russell Westbrook has also been great throughout his career when paired with an athletic center who could be a lob threat, which he would have on the Miami Heat in Bam Adebayo.

Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson have disappointed in recent memory with the Miami Heat, and the team would likely have no qualms in trading the two for Russell Westbrook. This is a no-lose proposition for the Miami Heat. If Russell Westbrook struggles, they can let him go at the end of the season as he is on an expiring contract. If he does well, they can likely re-sign him to a new deal. Regardless, they'd be able to move off some poor contracts while also potentially acquiring a difference-maker. The 2029 First-Round pick would be useful for the team as well in this scenario, as the team could use it to make trades or to draft a key prospect in the future.

Overall, this move would help the Miami Heat move on from underperforming players, while also acquiring a good point guard on an expiring contract. It is easy to see why the Miami Heat would do this deal.

This Trade Is Beneficial For Both Teams

There is no question that making this trade could end up being a good move for both the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams would improve tremendously in this scenario, and this move seems to be just what each team needs.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, this move would let them move off of Russell Westbrook while getting some solid players in return. They wouldn't have to give up two draft picks in this deal either, meaning the team could save the remaining tradeable pick to make key trades in the future. This trade scenario seems perfect for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Miami Heat would get a former star with difference-making potential with this trade. Russell Westbrook could easily end up having a bounceback year on a team that is better fitting to his strengths. The Miami Heat would offer him that opportunity. Russell Westbrook will also be key for the playoffs: the team has seemingly hit a wall in their goal of getting out of the Eastern Conference. Russell Westbrook could be a player that gets them past that barrier.

It remains to be seen if the two teams start discussing a deal with this framework in the future. It could certainly benefit them, and perhaps we'll see the teams make a similar move at some point before the trade deadline.

