Chris Paul's Emotional Reaction To The Redeem Team Documentary: "Grateful For Those Moments, That Team And The Opportunity!! Damn I Miss Kob..."

The 2008 Redeem Team finally got their documentary released. The legendary team was something to remember, and many people don't know about them, what went down prior to the construction of that team, and the things they lived in Beijing in 2008 to show the world that USA basketball was still the best in the world.

The documentary shows plenty of memorable moments from that generation of players and how they got ready to beat their rivals on the way to the gold medal. Players like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, and more took part on this team, creating a terrific squad.

Some of them are already showing their first impressions of the doc, especially Chris Paul, who, a rookie on the team back then, took to social media to express his love for the documentary and remember Kobe Bryant, who was the leader of that squad.

Chris Paul's Emotional Reaction To The Redeem Team Documentary

CP3's relationship with Kobe was different. The Black Mamba always admired the point guard, and they were close to teaming up on the Los Angeles Lakers, but the NBA refused to complete a trade with the Purple and Gold and instead sent the Point God to the Clippers.

Paul shared a heartfelt message on social media, explaining how touched he was by the documentary and remembering KB24.

"Just finished watching the Redeem Team doc. Watched it like I wasn’t even there. Brought back a lot of great memories. I had goosebumps watching the whole time. Grateful for those moments, that team and the opportunity!! Damn I miss Kob #RedeemTeam"

Kobe's impact on that team and the future of Team USA was huge. The Los Angeles Lakers legend played some of his best basketball during the 2008 Olympic Games, and he was keen to destroy every rival on the way to the gold medal, including his brother Pau Gasol.

When people watch this documentary, they'll remember so many things about Kobe, his work ethic, the way he used to inspire people, and what he meant for some of his teammates at that time.