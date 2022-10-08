Skip to main content

Chris Paul's Emotional Reaction To The Redeem Team Documentary: "Grateful For Those Moments, That Team And The Opportunity!! Damn I Miss Kob..."

Chris Paul's Emotional Reaction To The Redeem Team Documentary: "Grateful For Those Moments, That Team And The Opportunity!! Damn I Miss Kob..."

The 2008 Redeem Team finally got their documentary released. The legendary team was something to remember, and many people don't know about them, what went down prior to the construction of that team, and the things they lived in Beijing in 2008 to show the world that USA basketball was still the best in the world. 

The documentary shows plenty of memorable moments from that generation of players and how they got ready to beat their rivals on the way to the gold medal. Players like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, and more took part on this team, creating a terrific squad. 

Some of them are already showing their first impressions of the doc, especially Chris Paul, who, a rookie on the team back then, took to social media to express his love for the documentary and remember Kobe Bryant, who was the leader of that squad. 

Chris Paul's Emotional Reaction To The Redeem Team Documentary

CP3's relationship with Kobe was different. The Black Mamba always admired the point guard, and they were close to teaming up on the Los Angeles Lakers, but the NBA refused to complete a trade with the Purple and Gold and instead sent the Point God to the Clippers.

Paul shared a heartfelt message on social media, explaining how touched he was by the documentary and remembering KB24.

"Just finished watching the Redeem Team doc. Watched it like I wasn’t even there. Brought back a lot of great memories. I had goosebumps watching the whole time. Grateful for those moments, that team and the opportunity!! Damn I miss Kob #RedeemTeam"

Kobe's impact on that team and the future of Team USA was huge. The Los Angeles Lakers legend played some of his best basketball during the 2008 Olympic Games, and he was keen to destroy every rival on the way to the gold medal, including his brother Pau Gasol. 

When people watch this documentary, they'll remember so many things about Kobe, his work ethic, the way he used to inspire people, and what he meant for some of his teammates at that time. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Thought Dwight Howard Was Better Than Him When He First Arrived In The NBA: "When He First Came Out I Thought He Was A Little Bit Better, More Athletic."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Thought Dwight Howard Was Better Than Him When He First Arrived In The NBA: "When He First Came Out I Thought He Was A Little Bit Better, More Athletic."

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off After Rob Pelinka Gets Huge New Extension: "I Guess We Don’t Want To Win Until After 2026"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off After Rob Pelinka Gets Huge New Extension: "I Guess We Don’t Want To Win Until After 2026"

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green Vows To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "It's A Reason Jordan's Locker Is Next To Mine, From Day One... That Dynamic Has Changed A Little Bit, It's On Me To Make That Right And Get It Back."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Vows To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "It's A Reason Jordan's Locker Is Next To Mine, From Day One... That Dynamic Has Changed A Little Bit, It's On Me To Make That Right And Get It Back."

By Gautam Varier
Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Next Two Countries Where He Would Want To Play In The Preseason: "I Have Never Played In China, Maybe Shanghai Or Beijing. That Would Be A Fun Experience. Maybe Somewhere In India..."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Next Two Countries Where He Would Want To Play In The Preseason: "I Have Never Played In China, Maybe Shanghai Or Beijing. That Would Be A Fun Experience. Maybe Somewhere In India..."

By Gautam Varier
Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."
NBA Media

Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines

By Aditya Mohapatra
Bill Simmons' Monster 3-Team Trade Idea Would Send Draymond Green To The Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook To The Pacers, And Myles Turner To The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says A Monster 3-Team Trade That Would Send Draymond Green To The Lakers Is Not Inconceivable: "Everyone Says The Final Season With Kevin Durant Was A Profoundly Unhappy Season. I Don’t Think They Wanna Go Through That Again..."

By Nico Martinez
‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value
NBA Media

‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value

By Aditya Mohapatra
Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism After Draymond Green Altercation: “Even After It Happened He Kept Working Out For Two Hours.”
NBA Media

Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism After Draymond Green Altercation: “Even After It Happened He Kept Working Out For Two Hours.”

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook Denies That He Has Changed His Shooting Form This Offseason: "Making Sure I’m Not Taking Bad Shots Is Something I Try To Emphasize..."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Denies That He Has Changed His Shooting Form This Offseason: "Making Sure I’m Not Taking Bad Shots Is Something I Try To Emphasize..."

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Shuts Down Narrative That Kobe Bryant Didn't Like Him: "When People Say Kobe Don't Fuck With You Like That, I Just Laugh."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Sets The Record Straight On His Relationship With Kobe Bryant: "When People Say 'Kobe Don't F**k With You Like That,' I Just Laugh..."

By Nico Martinez
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Gets Real On The Draymond Green/Jordan Poole Altercation: "If Two Grown Men Are Having Words, And One Pushes The Other, You’ve Got To Assume That Something Might Happen..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says It's 'Bulls**t' That Punch Video Leaked: "When I'm Coaching Everyone Up, That Doesn't Leak..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

League Executives Reportedly Do Not Believe The Draymond Green Incident Will Breakup The Warriors Dynasty

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Gets Brutally Honest About The Brooklyn Nets Ahead Of 2022-23 Season: “The Low-Hanging Fruit That We Could All Agree On Is Sometimes We’re Not Playing Hard Enough."

By Nico Martinez
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: TMZ Likely Paid 'Less Than $10,000' For Infamous Draymond Green Video

By Nico Martinez