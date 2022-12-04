Credit: Fadeaway World

Luka Doncic is once again trying hard to lead the Dallas Mavericks to the promised land, but the situation is getting worse by the day. Following the departure of Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks, the team doesn't have a reliable second star to help Luka win games.

The Slovenian has been on a tear, as usual, even earning MVP consideration. Nevertheless, the bad results from his team have hurt his case. That's why fans are already asking the Mavericks to make some changes if they want to win with Luka on the roster.

The Mavericks have never been an attractive place for free agents or trade candidates, and now that they have a generational talent, things haven't changed. Dirk Nowitzki won a championship in an epic run in 2011, and many think Luka can do the same, but the player can grow frustrated if the front office doesn't bring help and they remain only a playoff team.

Dallas Mavericks Urged To Pair Luka Doncic With An Elite Big Man To Win A Championship

Nick Wright of Fox Sports recently tried to explain what the Mavs need to do to compete and help Luka win. First, he compared the 2022-23 Mavericks to the 2007 Cleveland Cavaliers, where LeBron James single-handedly took them to the NBA Finals and were swept in the big series by the San Antonio Spurs.

"Listen they're in a really rough spot and they remind me a little too much of the Cavs the first time LeBron was there where this guy is so good and they can't build the right team around him."

Wright claims that they need another player like Luka, with unique features that take them to the next level. He mentioned two of the most special big men in the league, who are obviously out of reach for the Mavs.

"The problem is they need a very unique player they need an Anthony Davis or an Evan Mobley a great defensive player that's good around the rim that doesn't need the ball a ton and those guys are hard to come by."

It would be a dream for Mark Cuban to have any of these players on his team, but the situation doesn't look that promising for him. They added Christian Wood over the summer, and the player looked good at some point in the season. However, he hasn't been unable to keep up the pace, and the Mavs have struggled to get wins.

Many have stated this is the right time to trade Anthony Davis for the Lakers, but the player is doing so great right now that it would be crazy to think about that possibility. As for Mobley, he's the future of the Cleveland Cavaliers, which makes it even harder to dream of him.

Dallas needs to find that piece that perfectly fits with Luka and takes them to the next level. Otherwise, they'll keep struggling, and the Slovenian will probably get tired of losing every season.

