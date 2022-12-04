Skip to main content

Draymond Green's Unenthusiastic Response About His Relationship With Jordan Poole Shows They're Not Friends Anymore

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole starred in one of the biggest scandals of the 2022 NBA offseason (which had many of them), setting the alarm within the Golden State Warriors organization. Green hit Poole in his face, knocking him out after an altercation in practice, which earned him a suspension from the team. 

The Dubs haven't had the best start to the season, and after this incident sadly took place, many predicted that it would hurt the team. There are many factors why the Warriors have struggled to get things going this season, but one can say that the damaged relationship between Green and Poole has played a role in this too. 

If we take a look at the way they talk about each other, it's easy to notice that they aren't on the best terms right now and just go do their job without trying to fix their relationship.

Of course, this is pure speculation, but things make more sense whenever they speak. Draymond recently talked about this issue with Andscape, giving a mild response about his relationship with Poole and where they stand right now. 

What can you share about your relationship with Jordan now?

We’re teammates. The same as I am with any teammate. I come to work. I’m going to do everything that I can to help a guy. I’m going to do everything I can to help the team, and that’s who we are.

Fair to say the working relationship with you both is fine?

Yes, it’s great. There’s no problem with that.

Even though many people within the organization have claimed that everything is fine between these two, the reality shows something different. Green and Poole are professionals, and they will do everything to defend their 2022 NBA championship, but looks clear that they aren't the same they used to be, and that could hurt this team in down the stretch. 

