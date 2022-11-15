Devin Booker Goes Off On Refs After Insane Free Throw Disparity In Loss To Heat

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns seemed to have started the season at a very low point when they went down 22 points to the Dallas Mavericks on opening night. However, the team fought back and pulled off an incredible win as the perfect statement opening to a season that has been really good for the Suns.

They came into tonight with an 8-4 record and faced the underperforming Miami heat. The game between the two teams was among the best of the night but ended with the Suns falling short 112-113.

The Heat were awarded 25 free throws in the game while the Suns only got 4, a massive disparity. Devin Booker seemed miffed about this after the game, expressing his discontentment with the refereeing on the night.

"I have no comment on the situation. I have never been a part of the game like that." On when he noticed the free throw disparity: "Halftime. I had one free throw and it was because of a defensive 8-second violation." Why is this still an issue for the Suns: "I don't know. Just gotta keep playing till we get the respect. I don't know what we can do, keep playing basketball games." What more do the Suns need to do to earn respect: "I don't know, you tell me. We have to figure out something else. Rewatch and just gotta be better. That's all I got."

The Suns are still in a good position but are closer to the middle of an increasingly competitive Western Conference as the current 5th seed.

Are The Phoenix Suns Finally Going To Overcome The Playoff Hump?

The Phoenix Suns are coming off 2 incredibly disappointing playoff finishes. While they made a run to the 2021 NBA Finals, they lost 4 consecutive games to blow a 2-0 lead to the Milwaukee Bucks. That was the worst way for their season to end, especially after being so close to the ring.

Last season, they were demolished in a home Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks in a series where they were massive favorites and ended up blowing a 2-0 lead.

There are a lot of demons to extinguish this season but Booker has been a complete weapon on the court this season, with an evident step up in production from Mikal Bridges also helping the team. Chris Paul has taken a step back in how much he can contribute, but his presence is still invaluable.

With a major injury to Cam Johnson and the reluctance of Jae Crowder to return to the team, the Suns will have to make a move before the trade deadline to bolster their frontcourt for the postseason and then they will stand a real chance among the elite of the NBA.

