Draymond Green Has Now Paid Over $1 Million In Fines For His Career After Jordan Poole Altercation

NBA superstar Draymond Green isn't exactly short on change. Over his 10-year career, the 4x Champion has made roughly $132 million and he's looking to earn even more when his contract expires next summer.

Still, when it comes to racking up fines, Draymond may be in over his head.

Before this summer, the veteran swingman was already close to the edge of history with only a few thousand dollars to go before crossing the $1 million mark. After this latest alteration with Jordan Poole, Green is almost surely past the milestone now -- and it really puts all of his shenanigans into perspective.

Jordan Poole Fiasco Has Pushed Draymond Green To Wild Milestone

"Draymond Green has paid $994,124 in fines in his career," wrote Reddit user u/GoodSamaritan. "Assuming his fine for punching Jordan Poole was more than $5,876, Draymond will have surpassed the $1 million mark in fines."

The Warriors have not yet disclosed how much they fined Draymond for the punch, but he's been through this before. Last year, for example, Dray got fined $500,000 for tampering while on the set of Inside the NBA. He also got a $25,000 fine for giving the middle finger to a Grizzlies fan in the middle of a game.

Draymond has now paid at least $1 million in fines alone, but nobody should be expecting him to slow down this season. As the emotional leader and enforcer for the Warriors, Draymond's unhinged aggression and determination are part of what makes him so valuable on the court.

But it can also be a major liability and his biggest weakness, and some are convinced that Green's tenure with the franchise will not last much longer.

"I think they've been through this rodeo with him a bunch of times and I think they were trying to figure out how to manage it and hope it never got too bad and hope it never blew up," said Bill Simmons on the Warriors and Draymond. "I was of the opinion that it was 50-50. No real insight info on this, but I think they wanna pay Wiggins. I think they wanna pay Poole. And at some point you gotta take some chances. You have Wiseman, you have Kuminga, and you know you can patch together some big guys. I thought it was 50-50. Now, I think it's like 25-75 because I think they have outs now to get rid of him."

Obviously, Draymond is probably going to rack up plenty of more fines before it's all said and done, so it will be interesting to see what the final number comes up to by the time he calls it quits.

But, for the sake of his financial health, perhaps Mr. Green should consider taking it easier out there and trying to avoid getting into trouble.