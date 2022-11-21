Draymond Green On Winning The Fourth NBA Championship Of His Career: "This Is Like The Ultimate F**k You To Everybody. Y'all Wrote Us Off."

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

After dominating the league for most of the 2010s decade, the Golden State Warriors dynasty was supposed to be over. Moreover, after 2019, it certainly felt like the Dubs were no longer the best team in the NBA. But they proved everyone wrong by winning the 2021-22 NBA title.

It was unarguably a special title for every player due to various reasons. Speaking of that championship being special, Draymond Green recently sat down for a podcast with 'Uninterrupted.' During the video, Green talked about a plethora of things. He picked the 2016 NBA Finals as his personal favorite during his stint with the Dubs.

The 32-year-old mentioned it was due to the fact that he had an amazing individual series in 2016.

Draymond Green On Winning The 2022 NBA Championship

In the same interview, Green also shared his thoughts on winning the 2021-22 NBA title and why it holds such a special place in his heart.

(Starts at 31:02)

"It's this one. Because for me, this is like the ultimate f**k you to everybody. Yall wrote us off. M***********s definitely wrote me off and left me for dead. I went from playing in five straight NBA finals to playing, I don't even know what we were playing. Like we were switching game plans every game because Steve was trying to find something to work. He's coming to me like, 'Hey Draymond I wish I could just give you a red shirt year.' Because we had a bunch of young guys that didn't know anything. He like this game we gonna play in the drop, the next day we trapping the ball screen, the next game we in the ice. I'm like yo what the f*** is this and I knew what Steve was trying to do, he was trying to figure it out. But going through that year and everybody telling me ah you washed. Like how you think I'm supposed to care about this game we are f*****g 14-52 like I don't care. So what's my favorite one? It's that you know why because it's a big f**k you to everybody who didn't believe, to m***********s who wrote us off."

Draymond went on an epic rant, but he stuck to the truth. At that moment, most already thought the Warriors dynasty was over. While the dynasty will soon be over, there are still at least a couple of good years left in Green and co.

