Potential Clippers Trade Offer For Herb Jones Could Include Veteran Sharpshooter And 2 Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Clippers have had a rough start to the 2025-26 season. With a 6-20 record, the Clippers are currently 14th in the Western Conference standings. Coming off their latest 121-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, their fourth in a row, it is abundantly clear that the franchise is spiraling out of control.

With the trade window officially open, Los Angeles could approach its current situation from various directions. Following their recent set of outings, L.A. could consider blowing it up and going into a rebuild, facilitating trades to amass picks and expiring contracts. On the other hand, the Clippers could look at making necessary upgrades to their current roster.

As constructed, the Clippers feature some talented players in their rotation. Led by a superstar core of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, Los Angeles has the tools to be a winning squad. However, considering their defensive rating of 119.1 (26th in the NBA), it is evident that winning must begin by improving their defensive contributions.

The Clippers could consider offloading some of their less productive assets to acquire a defensive boost. On that note, we explore a trade idea that would enable L.A. to acquire New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones. Here’s a potential trade package:

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Herb Jones

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Bogdan Bogdanovic, 2030 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick (MEM)

Why Would The Pelicans Do This Deal?

At this stage in the season, the New Orleans Pelicans are the only team in the West in a worse position than the Clippers. With a 5-22 record, the Pelicans sit in last place, raising doubts about the franchise’s future.

Given their current position, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Pelicans opt for a rebuild. But to do so, the franchise would have to part with some of its older players. Hence, trading Herb Jones, who has garnered significant trade interest lately, wouldn’t be out of the question.

In this trade scenario, after trading Jones, the Pelicans would be acquiring Bogdan Bogdanovic, a future first-round pick, and a second-round pick next year. While the two draft picks undoubtedly have more merit, especially with the second-rounder coming into effect next year, acquiring Bogdanovic also has upside.

The veteran sharpshooter has established himself as a reliable asset on the offensive end. Due to injuries, Bogdanovic has struggled to establish a consistent rhythm on offense, resulting in averages of 9.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 36.2% from three-point range.

Despite his poor form, Bogdanovic brings valuable veteran experience, which could be useful in aiding the development of younger players such as Jeremiah Fears. Additionally, his $16.0 million contract is due to expire in two years. Given the future cap flexibility, the franchise may view his acquisition positively.

How Does Herb Jones’ Acquisition Help The Clippers?

As mentioned earlier, the Clippers are among the weakest defensive teams in the league this season. Despite having defensive stalwarts such as Kawhi Leonard and other reliable players like Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr., L.A. has struggled with consistent defensive effort.

To address this, acquiring a player like Herb Jones could prove ideal.

The Pelicans’ forward has been rated as one of the best wing defenders in the league. Having earned All-Defensive honors early in his career, even placing fifth in the DPOY race, it is evident that the 27-year-old is an impactful presence on the court.

Unfortunately, after struggling with injuries over the last two seasons, Jones has struggled to recreate his impact. While he has been serviceable this season, averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, he hasn’t necessarily met expectations.

Although Herb Jones has received opportunities with New Orleans, a reduction in playing time has also reduced his ability to contribute to the team’s efforts this season. In this regard, joining a new team in desperate need of a defensive upgrade may also be in his best interests.

The Clippers Need More

While acquiring Herb Jones could help Los Angeles improve its defensive integrity, the team as a whole needs a lot more to become competitive.

With James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac carrying the team’s offense at the moment, it is evident that the Clippers are in dire need of significant contributors.

On this note, Los Angeles could be poised to make some major trades. With players such as John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Derrick Jones Jr. on larger contracts, L.A. could consider packaging them to bring in a considerable amount of talent.

Depending on their circumstances, the Clippers could also consider trading one of their superstars to help turn things around. With both Leonard and Harden generating some interest in the trade market, Los Angeles may inadvertently undergo a roster overhaul in an attempt to make improvements.