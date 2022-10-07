Skip to main content

Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."

Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole made a lot of noise around the NBA when news came out talking about a little fight between the Golden State Warriors teammates. Following a chest-to-chest exchange, Green hit Poole in the face, which would get him a big punishment from the Warriors. 

The NBA community already thought that things were wild, but the video of the incident was leaked today, and people are more shocked than before. Green violently punched Poole in the face and knocked him down before the people at the gym separated them. 

This situation didn't sit well with fans and players, and Green is now on the receiving end of criticism for his behavior and for attacking Poole like that. Rumor has it that he's lost the trust and respect of his teammate and now has to work to get it back. 

Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident

Meanwhile, people are trying to find ways to keep this topic alive, and some have remembered how Draymond talked about Poole a couple of months ago. At the time, the 4x NBA champion talked about how he knew Jordan would be fine in the league after he started trash-talking people in his very first training camp. 

Somebody was offended by that, and they asked Draymond to tell the young players to cut it off, but Green wasn't interested in any of that. Green said some words that resonate a lot today when he was in the position of getting trash-talked by Jordan Poole. 

"One thing that Jordan did that showed me he's gonna be alright in this league was, actually happened in training camp during his rookie season. Jordan came in and started talking s**t to everybody, and I remember one day, him and Glenn Robinson III got into it. All these guys are coming to me like, 'tell him to shut up. Young guys always have something to say.' I'm like, 'I'm not gonna tell him to shut up. If you can't handle him talking s**t, that's on you.' At that moment, the way he was getting under guys' skins, I appreciated that."

These comments don't sound so accurate right now after Draymond hit Poole following a heated exchange where there was a lot of trash-talking. Even though some say that the players being in contract years didn't play a role in this incident, fans can't stop but think that there was much more than a simple trash-talk there. 

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry is reportedly trying to make magic and get everybody to move on and start the 2022-23 NBA season as if nothing happened. The Dubs will defend their throne and they need everybody on the same page to achieve that.

YOU MAY LIKE

Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."
NBA Media

Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Curry Is Working To Keep The Warriors Together After The Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Incident
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Is Working To Keep The Warriors Together After The Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Incident

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Has Reportedly Lost The 'Trust And Respect' Of His Teammates After Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Draymond Green Has Reportedly Lost The 'Trust And Respect' Of His Teammates After Punching Jordan Poole

By Orlando Silva
The Current NBA Players Who Will Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famers
NBA

The Current NBA Players Who Will Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famers

By Nick Mac
Stephen Curry Has An Interesting Take On Victor Wembanyama: "He’s Like The 2K Create-A-Player”
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Has An Interesting Take On Victor Wembanyama: "He’s Like The 2K Create-A-Player”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant On Victor Wembanyama: "The League Is Really In Trouble When He Comes In"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On Victor Wembanyama: "The League Is Really In Trouble When He Comes In"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Trae Young, Ja Morant, De'Aaron Fox And More NBA Players React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Trae Young, Ja Morant, De'Aaron Fox And More NBA Players React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O’Neal Almost Hurt Ashton Kutcher Until He Learned He Was Married To Mila Kunis: “When I Saw He Was Married To You, I Let Him Go.”
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Almost Hurt Ashton Kutcher Until He Learned He Was Married To Mila Kunis: “When I Saw He Was Married To You, I Let Him Go.”

By Orlando Silva
Shareef O'Neal Claims He Has Cleared His Differences With Father Shaquille O'Neal Over Entering NBA Draft: "He Wanted Me To Stay In School. I Wanted To Better Myself Through This."
NBA Media

Shareef O'Neal Claims He Has Cleared His Differences With Father Shaquille O'Neal Over Entering NBA Draft: "He Wanted Me To Stay In School. I Wanted To Better Myself Through This."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."
NBA Media

Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season
NBA Media

NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal For Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation
NBA Media

Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
draymond poole
NBA Media

NBA Fans Angrily React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole In The Face

By Orlando Silva