Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole made a lot of noise around the NBA when news came out talking about a little fight between the Golden State Warriors teammates. Following a chest-to-chest exchange, Green hit Poole in the face, which would get him a big punishment from the Warriors.

The NBA community already thought that things were wild, but the video of the incident was leaked today, and people are more shocked than before. Green violently punched Poole in the face and knocked him down before the people at the gym separated them.

This situation didn't sit well with fans and players, and Green is now on the receiving end of criticism for his behavior and for attacking Poole like that. Rumor has it that he's lost the trust and respect of his teammate and now has to work to get it back.

Meanwhile, people are trying to find ways to keep this topic alive, and some have remembered how Draymond talked about Poole a couple of months ago. At the time, the 4x NBA champion talked about how he knew Jordan would be fine in the league after he started trash-talking people in his very first training camp.

Somebody was offended by that, and they asked Draymond to tell the young players to cut it off, but Green wasn't interested in any of that. Green said some words that resonate a lot today when he was in the position of getting trash-talked by Jordan Poole.

"One thing that Jordan did that showed me he's gonna be alright in this league was, actually happened in training camp during his rookie season. Jordan came in and started talking s**t to everybody, and I remember one day, him and Glenn Robinson III got into it. All these guys are coming to me like, 'tell him to shut up. Young guys always have something to say.' I'm like, 'I'm not gonna tell him to shut up. If you can't handle him talking s**t, that's on you.' At that moment, the way he was getting under guys' skins, I appreciated that."

These comments don't sound so accurate right now after Draymond hit Poole following a heated exchange where there was a lot of trash-talking. Even though some say that the players being in contract years didn't play a role in this incident, fans can't stop but think that there was much more than a simple trash-talk there.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry is reportedly trying to make magic and get everybody to move on and start the 2022-23 NBA season as if nothing happened. The Dubs will defend their throne and they need everybody on the same page to achieve that.