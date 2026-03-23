Former Lakers Champion Andrew Bynum Was Seen Riding His Bike In Los Angeles

Andrew Bynum popped up in an unexpected way this week. The former Los Angeles Lakers center was seen riding a bike around Los Angeles, and the clip quickly made rounds online. No headlines, no big announcement. Just a former NBA champion staying active.

For many fans, it felt like a throwback.

Bynum, now 38, looked fit and relaxed. That alone stood out. His career ended early, and injuries shaped much of his story. Seeing him healthy, even in a simple moment like this, caught the fans’ attention.

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At his peak, Bynum was one of the most dominant centers in the league.

His best season came in 2011-12 with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 18.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks while shooting 55.8% from the field. He made his first All-Star team, earned All-NBA Second Team honors, and ranked third in rebounds behind Dwight Howard and Kevin Love.

That version of Bynum looked like the future of the center position.

His career timeline moved fast.

He was drafted straight out of high school in 2005 by the Lakers. He became the youngest player ever to appear in an NBA game at the time. Early years were developmental, but by 2008, he had become a key piece.

From 2008 to 2010, he played a major role in two championship runs alongside Kobe Bryant. Even while dealing with injuries, his size and presence mattered in those Finals matchups.

After his breakout 2012 season, things changed quickly.

He was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, but never played a game due to knee injuries. That marked the beginning of the end. Short stints followed with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in 2013-14. He was out of the league soon after. In total, Bynum played eight NBA seasons. His career averages stand at 11.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

The biggest ‘what if’ around him remains health. When available, he was dominant in the paint. He had touch, footwork, and physical strength. Few centers could match him one-on-one. But recurring knee issues limited his availability and cut his prime short.

Post-retirement, Bynum stepped away from the spotlight.

He has kept a low profile compared to many former stars. There have been occasional appearances, including charity events and reports of him exploring coaching and mentoring roles. He has not pursued media or business ventures aggressively.

Financially, Bynum is still in a strong position. His estimated net worth sits around $45 million, built from NBA earnings, which exceed $70 million, and endorsements during his peak years.

That makes moments like this bike ride stand out even more. For fans, it serves as a reminder. Not every career follows a long arc like LeBron James. Some peak early and end fast. Bynum falls into that category.

But at his best, he was a force. And now, years later, he looks healthy, active, and at peace away from the game.