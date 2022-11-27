Credit: Fadeaway World

Giannis Antetokounmpo has shown time and time again that he's a fearless player. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has gone against big figures in the league and always gave his best, sometimes losing, sometimes winning, but always showing a huge desire to win and doing everything in his hands to get the win.

That's how he became a back-to-back NBA MVP and the 2021 Finals MVP, posting incredible numbers for the Milwaukee Bucks, making them one of the best teams in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo has stated before that he's willing to go against anybody and recently raised the bar, challenging three of the greatest legends in NBA history.

This is a player who is always looking for the next challenge, and now things have gotten a little bit too far, as Giannis went against three players that won a combined 14 NBA championships.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues Hilarious 3-On-3 Challenge To Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson And Shaquille O'Neal

The Greek Freak has gotten used to sharing big messages on social media, and one of the most recent shows him with his two sons, Liam Charles and Maverick Shai Antetokounmpo. It seems like Giannis is already training them to be great basketball players too, and his challenge to Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal is the biggest proof of that.

"Us 3 vs Jordan, Magic and Shaq I’ll take my chances 😂😂😂," Antetokounmpo wrote on Twitter.

Seeing that the three rival players are old, and Giannis' two teammates are too young, this could be an interesting matchup. The Greek Freak is in his prime, so he could balance things out in this duel. We'll have to wait and see if any of the people on the other team would take this challenge.

Meanwhile, Giannis is playing at a great level, leading the Bucks to the 2nd spot in the Eastern Conference standings while praising young stars like Victor Wembanyama or Evan Mobley. They're looking like a championship team once again, and they're yet to get Khris Middleton back. Once they get at full strength, the Bucks would be incredibly hard to beat.

