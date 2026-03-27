Isiah Thomas Claims 420 Active NBA Players Can Beat Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-Point Game

Isiah Thomas shares a strong take on how modern NBA players could break Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point record.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Isaiah Thomas Claims 420 Active NBA Players Can Beat Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game
Credit: Fadeaway World

Isiah Thomas is one of the greatest basketball minds in the world, as the two-time NBA Champion point guard has been around the game for over 40 years across multiple roles. While he isn’t actively coaching or working in front offices anymore, Thomas has a wealth of experience that informs his takes on modern basketball. As a result, how he views the game often leads to some poignant observations.

In the wake of Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game, the NBA world has been torn over how to analyze it. Many have openly criticized what went on in that game, while some have defended the accomplishment regardless of how Adebayo and the Miami Heat actively chased the record down in a blowout win. Given that Adebayo is viewed as a defender before a scorer, it has led to a debate on how many NBA players could eventually break Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 100 points in a game.

Thomas, who had a career-high of 47 points, stated on FanDuel’s ‘Run it Back’ that 420 out of the 450 players with full-time NBA contracts could match Chamberlain’s 100 points if the situation led to an entire team only feeding one person in an attempt to chase the record down.

“If any NBA player gets hot, and I’m saying any of them. If the ball is pointed to his side every time he goes down the court, can he get a 100? Absolutely. Who can do it? Hey man, there’s a plethora of guys who can get that in the NBA. If you give him the ball every time down the court, and he gets hot, he can cook you. It’s not just a select few. Out of the 450 NBA players, probably 420 can score 100 points.”

This led to Thomas using Nikola Jokic as an example of how statistics can be inflated if a team is putting the ball in the hands of one player for every single offensive possession.

“That’s why the Joker has crazy stats. He touches the ball every play. He directs it from the point guard position; he’s assisting. Then he’s in the post, scoring from there. In the mid-range, scoring from there, and he’s knocking down threes. There’s not a single time the Denver Nuggets come down the court that he doesn’t touch the ball. Of course, his numbers are great.”

Isiah Thomas has raised an interesting point, but saying 93% of the active NBA players can break one of the most famous records in NBA history is a bit of a stretch. While all NBA players are elite, I highly doubt that the 13th man on an NBA roster could go for 100 points just because his team is giving him the ball every possession. Yes, it could lead to massive performances, but scoring at that level requires more than just teammates who are willing to let you take every single shot.

The example of Jokic was interesting, as the MVP candidate is averaging 27.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.8 assists en route to becoming the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double over a season.

Isiah Thomas is likely not implying that Jokic’s stats are bloated because the Nuggets need him to be included in every possession due to his incredible offensive talent, but highlighting a point that a lot of individual statistics are just a construct of playing whatever role one is given.

It’ll be interesting to see if a player actually sets out to break Chamberlain’s 100 points. Many players chose not to chase Kobe Bryant’s 82 points out of deference for the late legend, but now that Adebayo has broken that barrier, other players will chase it too.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience.A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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