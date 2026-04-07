Isiah Thomas Names His Mt. Rushmore Of NBA Players From Chicago

Isiah Thomas sparked conversation after naming his Mount Rushmore of NBA players from Chicago, and his list reflected both legacy and personal pride. He chose Cazzie Russell, himself, Derrick Rose, and Quinn Buckner, a mix of pioneers, champions, and hometown icons.

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Russell represents the foundation. Before the modern NBA boom, he was already a dominant force. At the University of Michigan, Russell led the Wolverines to three Final Four appearances and won the 1966 National Player of the Year award. In the NBA, he carved out a strong career, averaging 15.1 points and winning a championship with the New York Knicks in 1970. More than numbers, Russell proved that a player from Chicago could dominate at the highest level.

Thomas built on that legacy and took it to another level. Born and raised on the West Side of Chicago, he became one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. With the Detroit Pistons, he won two championships in 1989 and 1990, leading the ‘Bad Boys’ era. He was a 12-time All-Star, a Finals MVP, and one of the fiercest competitors the game has seen. Thomas averaged 19.2 points and 9.3 assists for his career, and his leadership defined an entire era of basketball.

Then comes Rose, the hometown prodigy. Derrick Rose delivered one of the most electric peaks in league history. In 2011, he became the youngest MVP ever at just 22 years old while leading the Chicago Bulls to the best record in the league. That season, he averaged 25.0 points and 7.7 assists, combining speed, power, and control in a way few guards ever have. Injuries changed his trajectory, but his impact on Chicago basketball remains unmatched for his generation.

Buckner rounds out the list with a different kind of résumé. He was a winner at every level. At Indiana under Bob Knight, Buckner won an NCAA championship in 1976 as part of the last undefeated team in college basketball history. In the NBA, he won a title with the Boston Celtics in 1984. He was also known as a defensive specialist, earning four All-Defensive Team selections. Buckner’s career reflects discipline, structure, and winning habits.

Thomas’ list stands out because it does not follow the typical template. Names like Michael Jordan are absent, which immediately grabs attention. But this list is not about global greatness alone. It is about Chicago roots, influence, and personal connection to the city’s basketball culture.

Thomas did not just pick the biggest names. He picked players who shaped the city in different ways. That is what gives this Mount Rushmore its identity.