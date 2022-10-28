After the big backlash he got due to his anti-semitic remarks, Kanye West was left alone by his associates, losing a lot of sponsorships and deals, and even losing talents from his agency. Besides NFL superstar Aaron Donald, Boston Celtics' star Jaylen Brown has cut ties with Donda Sports.

Initially, Brown condemned West's remarks but stated he wouldn't leave Donda Sports. After getting big backlash too, Jaylen backpedaled and announced he wouldn't continue his relationship with Kanye's agency.

It looked like this was it for Brown and West, but people haven't stopped talking about this situation and all the repercussions that Kanye's words have had so far. Recently, Brown was caught in the middle of another controversy after one fan made a big claim regarding his exit from Donda Sports.

Jaylen Brown Liked Tweet Suggesting He Was Forced To Leave Donda Sports

Jaylen took to social media to talk about kids getting their scholarships removed due to their affiliations with Donda Academy. He didn't like that and called out the people responsible for that.

High school Students are potentially getting there scholarships pulled for there affiliation with Donda are we serious?

One fan praised Brown for taking this stance while suggesting that he was forced to leave Donda Sports.

Jaylen I commend you for being in the position you’re in to speak up I know they forced you to leave donda sports But you speaking up to protect the future of our youth speaks a million more words.

Brown liked this tweet, but it's unclear if he agreed with the part where he was forced to exit Donda Sports or simply thanked the fan for pointing out that he's using his platform to defend people who have been mistreated in the eyes of Jaylen.

Kanye West really knows how to stir the pot, but it seems like this was the final straw for a lot of people. Now he's going through a terrible moment after everybody drifted away from him.