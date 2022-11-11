Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Gets Real On The Hiring Of Jacque Vaughn: "I Think He Was Due For An Opportunity Here..."

Jacque Vaughn

Going back to this past summer, Nets superstar Kevin Durant felt like a new voice was needed in the Nets locker room. After over a year of working with head coach Steve Nash, KD asked for his job directly to owner Joe Tsai in what was an unprecedented move.

Long story short, Durant wouldn't get his wish until a few months later, when the Nets started the season 2-5. And now that Nash is finally gone, how does Durant feel about the guy who has replaced him?

According to what KD said on the 'ETCs' podcast, he couldn't be happier with how it has played out.

"I think he was due for an opportunity here. Not just any head coaching job, but here was the place. If the spot was gonna come open I felt like he was the guy. He paid his dues, know the players, seen the guys come in and out, tight relationship with the front office. So, I think he can connect with the players, a little easier. Cause it's hard to transition a new guy mid-way into the season, early in the season like this. I felt like, for continuity purposes, it was good for us to stick with Jacq. And I'm happy for him, man. He deserves this opportunity. Great basketball mind, great team builder, great leader of men. So I'm looking forward to building."

Coach Vaughn Faces A Tough Challenge With Leading A Struggling Nets Team 

To say coach Vaughn has his work cut out for him would be an understatement. While he obviously has the support of Kevin Durant and looked right at home after securing his first official win on Wednesday.

Still, there are a lot of unknown variables at play here. For one, the absence of Kyrie Irving continues to loom over the team, and one has to wonder when they will grow tired of waiting for him to be able to return.

There's also Ben Simmons, who is still struggling offensively despite being fully healthy. Through it all, Vaughn will have to navigate all the different personalities and keep the focus on making things work on the court.

And while Vaughn is still getting used to his new position, he also knows he may not have been the first choice for the job. That was probably Udoka, who was disqualified for his history with the Celtics.

Hopefully, the Nets made the right call here -- or it could come back to haunt them for years to come.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jacque Vaughn
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On The Hiring Of Jacque Vaughn: "I Think He Was Due For An Opportunity Here..."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Reflects On Not Playing Against LeBron James In Four Years: "I Wish We Could Get Back To Playing Against Each Other."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reflects On Not Playing Against LeBron James In Four Years: "I Wish We Could Get Back To Playing Against Each Other."

By Orlando Silva
Donovan Mitchell On His Failed Trade To Knicks: “I Was Told It Was RJ And Hella Picks... I Thought That Was Happening."
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell On His Failed Trade To Knicks: “I Was Told It Was RJ And Hella Picks... I Thought That Was Happening."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook Is A Better 3-Point Shooter Than Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Luka Doncic And 5 More NBA Stars
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Is A Better 3-Point Shooter Than Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Luka Doncic And 5 More NBA Stars

By Orlando Silva
Lakers Target 2 Forwards In Free Agency As Solution To 2-9 Start To The Season
NBA Media

Lakers Target Two Forwards In Free Agency As Solution To 2-9 Start To The Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Zion Williamson
NBA Media

Zion Williamson's Biggest Flaw Is A Huge Problem For The New Orleans Pelicans

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Small Forwards
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Small Forwards

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
NBA Media

NBA Insiders Reportedly Interpret LeBron James' Tweet As A Sign He's Open To Reunion With Kyrie Irving

By Nico Martinez
Donovan Mitchell Gets Real On Relationship With Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Gets Real On Relationship With Rudy Gobert

By Orlando Silva
The Lightest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

The Lightest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season

By Nick Mac
OnlyFans Star Shoots Her Shot With Nikola Jokic At A Nuggets Game
NBA Media

OnlyFans Star Shoots Her Shot With Nikola Jokic At A Nuggets Game

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Shares The GOAT Pyramid: Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, LeBron James Tier 3
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Shares The GOAT Pyramid: Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, LeBron James Tier 3

By Orlando Silva
Jayson Tatum's Mother Knew Her Son Would Always Make It To The NBA
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum's Mother Knew Her Son Would Always Make It To The NBA

By Aaron Abhishek
Joe Tsai Provides Promising Update On Kyrie Irving's Situation
NBA Media

Joe Tsai Provides Promising Update On Kyrie Irving's Situation

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Could 'Blow Up' Their Roster This Season
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Could 'Blow Up' Their Roster This Season

By Orlando Silva