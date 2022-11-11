Kevin Durant Reflects On Not Playing Against LeBron James In Four Years: "I Wish We Could Get Back To Playing Against Each Other."

The Brooklyn Nets visit the Los Angeles Lakers this Sunday in a duel between two teams with huge aspirations before the season that are struggling to get things going in the early stages of the new campaign. These two squads were seen as serious championship candidates at some point, but the reality has been completely different.

Now, they are fighting to climb positions in their respective conferences while seeing the other teams thrive. The Los Angeles Lakers have made big mistakes over the past couple of seasons and now might be too late to fix them. On the other side, the Brooklyn Nets might be thinking about blowing their roster up and going into a rebuilding mode this season.

Meanwhile, NBA fans are waiting to see the duel between these two squads this season, with the Nets visiting the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Brooklynites will be led by Kevin Durant, who has been balling since Kyrie Irving was suspended for refusing to apologize after posting a movie full of antisemitism on social media.

Kevin Durant Reflects On Not Playing Against LeBron James In Four Years

This could have been the perfect time for fans to see a new duel between LeBron James and Kevin Durant, two of the best players this generation has seen, but it looks like we'll have to wait more time before we see them going at it again, as LeBron picked up an injury in his last game.

KD reflected on this during the most recent edition of The ETC's, where he told Eddie Gonzalez that it's always an easier night when LeBron isn't active on the other team. KD still admits that is special going against the King, and he enjoys their duels (20:26).

"LeBron is tough to deal with on the floor, so we need wins so, I want him to play for sure, but when he's not there, the game is definitely easier for use. I wish we could get back to [playing against each other]. He got an injury last night... Hopefully, he can be there next time, when they come to Brooklyn, we get to hoop against each other. But it's always an incredible time for the NBA when we get together against each other. 'Cause all the fans who watched this grew up, we played on different teams, different matchups, it's just fun. It's always fun playing against Bron, so I wish him the best with the injury but you know, not having him out there on the floor is less of a headache.

When asked if he would have checked LeBron during the game, KD said that he would, and that's something special about their duels: the No. 1 options on each team going against each other on both ends of the floor.

"We're our No. 1 options on our teams most of the night, so we checking each other, you don't see that often. The small forward position, I think we both helped change the position, so when we get together there's always a unique game. You're gonna see all different types of shit out there."

Unfortunately, it's highly unlikely that we'll see this duel taking place this Sunday. The King needs to get some rest to treat his injury, and it would be irresponsible for the Lakers to let him go out just for the sake of it. They are in a bad moment and need to get wins quickly, but they can't afford to risk worsening LeBron's injury. As for the Nets, they'll try to get another win under new head coach Jacque Vaughn, and KD will try to beat his former best friend Russell Westbrook in this exciting duel.

