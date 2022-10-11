Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Reveals His Ideal Amount Of Playing Time Next Season: "48 Minutes."

Kevin Durant

Generally, most NBA players want to play as many minutes as possible. More playing time means more opportunities to showcase one's skillset in games and increased ability to show that one is an impactful player. It thus makes sense that players will often appreciate their coaches playing them for extended stretches.

In fact, when Kevin Durant was asked about what his ideal minutes workload is for next season, the superstar forward claimed that he wants to play 48 minutes. Obviously, that is a heavy workload, especially for a veteran like Durant.

Kevin Durant on his ideal minutes workload: "48 again."

Of course, it is highly unlikely that Kevin Durant will average 48 minutes next season. Generally, superstars pace themselves throughout the regular season to stay fresh and perform at a high level during the playoffs.

The team situation on the Brooklyn Nets right now also means that Kevin Durant has help on the roster, and will not need to continuously play for the team to play afloat. He will have stars Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving as his teammates, as well as solid role players such as Seth Curry and Joe Harris.

Kevin Durant Once Explained Why He's Okay With Higher Minutes

There was a time when people were concerned with Kevin Durant playing heavy minutes because he was coming off an injury. However, Kevin Durant squashed those concerns at the time, claiming that he is a basketball player who enjoys the game, and wants to play 48 minutes.

“I know a lot of people, I don’t even know if they’re concerned or not, I just think it’s a conversation to have, like I’m playing more minutes and I’m coming off an injury and all this other stuff,” Durant said, per Bleacher Report. “But I like to play."

“I’m a basketball player, I enjoy to play, I want to play 48 minutes. That’s just what it is. If I could convince coach to play me the whole second half sometimes or put me in earlier in quarters, I’m going to do it every game, it doesn’t matter. My basketball life is not that long, so I want to get the most out of it.”

Though Kevin Durant wants to play 48 minutes every game, it would make more sense for him to lessen the risk of an injury, while also saving the heavy minutes workload for the playoffs.

Hopefully, we see Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to the playoffs once again, and make a deep run with the team. They definitely have the talent to get far, and we'll see how they do next year.

