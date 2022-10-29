Skip to main content

Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time

Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time

Klay Thompson is without any hesitation one of the best shooters in NBA history. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard changed the way the game is played alongside his Splash Brother Stephen Curry, taking the league by storm and forcing everybody to change their strategies both on offense and defense. 

Even though injuries were ruthless with Klay in 2019 and 2020, the player remained a beloved star and one of the best at what he does during those years. Now that he's back, he's trying to recover his best form and become an All-Star again. 

It's not a secret that Thompson is considered a top-5 shooter of all time, but sometimes even he forgets about it, as he did during his participation on SHOWTIME's All The Smoke. 

Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time

Talking with former teammate Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Klay was asked about his top 5 shooters of all time, and he came up with a pretty impressive list. However, he almost forgot a big member of the same, nearly leaving himself out of it until Barnes told him he could throw his name in the mix. 

"Steph, Reggie, Ray... Man, it's so hard. Me, I'm there. I gotta choose Kevin Durant, Larry Bird... Just pure shooters."

Klay clarified that either Durant or Bird was fine there, but he picked Larry for his 3-point contest wins. Still, he gave some flowers to KD, who is one of the most complete offensive players of all time. 

Larry was a great shooter and somebody ahead of his time, even though he didn't attempt as many 3-pointers as those who came after him. Klay is often considered the 2nd or 3rd best shooter ever behind Stephen Curry and/or Ray Allen. 

He's done a terrific job with the Golden State Warriors, helping them win four championships in eight years, while he blossomed into one of the best two-way players out there. Klay still has a lot left in the tank, even though some people like Charles Barkley claims the opposite. The Dubs won the NBA championship last season and they're ready to repeat this campaign. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Responds To Joe Tsai's 'Anti-Semitic' Remarks About Him
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Responds To Joe Tsai's 'Anti-Semitic' Remarks About Him

By Orlando Silva
"What Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are doing to LeBron James needs to be investigated," NBA Fan Is Very Mad And Disappointed In Lakers Owner And General Manager
NBA Media

"What Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are doing to LeBron James needs to be investigated," NBA Fan Is Very Mad And Disappointed In Lakers Owner And General Manager

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Luke Kornet's Funny 3-Point Defense: "Best thing I’ve Seen All Year In This League."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Luke Kornet's Funny 3-Point Defense: "Best thing I’ve Seen All Year In This League."

By Aaron Abhishek
Jayson Tatum Shares His Honest Thoughts On Kevin Durant To Celtics Rumors
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Shares His Honest Thoughts On Kevin Durant To Celtics Rumors

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Hails Anthony Edwards After Lakers vs. Timberwolves Duel
NBA Media

LeBron James Hails Anthony Edwards After Lakers vs. Timberwolves Duel

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Shares Ultimatum On Russell Westbrook's Career: "There's A Good Chance This Is Russell Westbrook's Last Season In The NBA"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Shares Ultimatum On Russell Westbrook's Career: "There's A Good Chance This Is Russell Westbrook's Last Season In The NBA"

By Orlando Silva
20 NBA Players With The Most 20-Point Games In NBA History
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most 20-Point Games In NBA History

By Nick Mac
20 NBA Players With The Most Personal Fouls In NBA History
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most Personal Fouls In NBA History

By Eddie Bitar
pierce lakers
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Says Los Angeles Lakers Should 'Blow It Up' After 5th Loss Of The Season

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison
NBA

Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison

By Nick Mac
Victor Wenbanyama’s Unbelievable Physical Parameters Could Warn Everyone In The NBA
NBA Media

Victor Wenbanyama’s Unbelievable Physical Parameters Could Warn Everyone In The NBA

By Aaron Abhishek
DeMar DeRozan Became The 50th Player In NBA History To Score 20,000 Career Points
NBA Media

DeMar DeRozan Became The 50th Player In NBA History To Score 20,000 Career Points

By Aaron Abhishek
Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Is Currently Leading The NBA In Turnovers Per Game: "Not Surprising At All. He’s The All-Time Leader In Turnovers In NBA History After All."
NBA Media

LeBron James Becomes First On The All-Time 20-Point Games List

By Orlando Silva
Phil Jackson Furiously Yelled At Kobe Bryant For Not Being On The Team Bus At 10 AM
NBA Media

Phil Jackson Furiously Yelled At Kobe Bryant For Not Being On The Team Bus At 10 AM

By Orlando Silva