Klay Thompson is without any hesitation one of the best shooters in NBA history. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard changed the way the game is played alongside his Splash Brother Stephen Curry, taking the league by storm and forcing everybody to change their strategies both on offense and defense.

Even though injuries were ruthless with Klay in 2019 and 2020, the player remained a beloved star and one of the best at what he does during those years. Now that he's back, he's trying to recover his best form and become an All-Star again.

It's not a secret that Thompson is considered a top-5 shooter of all time, but sometimes even he forgets about it, as he did during his participation on SHOWTIME's All The Smoke.

Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time

Talking with former teammate Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Klay was asked about his top 5 shooters of all time, and he came up with a pretty impressive list. However, he almost forgot a big member of the same, nearly leaving himself out of it until Barnes told him he could throw his name in the mix.

"Steph, Reggie, Ray... Man, it's so hard. Me, I'm there. I gotta choose Kevin Durant, Larry Bird... Just pure shooters."

Klay clarified that either Durant or Bird was fine there, but he picked Larry for his 3-point contest wins. Still, he gave some flowers to KD, who is one of the most complete offensive players of all time.

Larry was a great shooter and somebody ahead of his time, even though he didn't attempt as many 3-pointers as those who came after him. Klay is often considered the 2nd or 3rd best shooter ever behind Stephen Curry and/or Ray Allen.

He's done a terrific job with the Golden State Warriors, helping them win four championships in eight years, while he blossomed into one of the best two-way players out there. Klay still has a lot left in the tank, even though some people like Charles Barkley claims the opposite. The Dubs won the NBA championship last season and they're ready to repeat this campaign.