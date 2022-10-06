Skip to main content

Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension

Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension

The Golden State Warriors are the prime example of how to build a championship-winning dynasty in the modern era. The team drafted extremely well and then built a system around the players they drafted to unlock the key to success for the last decade. The one thing that's helped sustain this run is a respectful locker room with little toxicity.

The Warriors have had a massive training blowup with Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, with Dray allegedly punching Poole in the chest. Green's reported motivations come from Jordan Poole's upcoming contract extension, as Poole's behavior has changed coming into this season. 

During the Warriors preseason games in Tokyo, Klay Thompson spoke about needing to humble Jordan Poole after beating him in a 3-point shootout, something Kerr spoke about as a healthy relationship. Rob Perez used Twitter to point out that Klay's comments could have had some extra motivation behind them regarding the new Poole. 

Andre Iguodala has come out in support of Jordan and said that a young star is a man of character. Nonetheless, where there is smoke, there is fire. Draymond has had beef with multiple teammates before, but he usually settles it in the interest of winning, something he probably will do now as well. 

Is Jordan Poole's Future In Golden State Looking Murky?

Being iced out by the veterans in Golden State could be an almost certain death knell to one's stint with the team. It doesn't look like that is what'll happen with Poole, given the statement of support by Iguodala.

Even if Poole needs to be humbled, the team understands that his performing at the highest level is imperative for the team's success. As a result, nobody will stand in his way, even Draymond.

To get to that point, Poole and Draymond have to mend fences as soon as possible. Nobody knows where Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson fall in this debate, so those 2 stars will also be crucial in finding a solution to this in-fighting two weeks before the season starts. 

YOU MAY LIKE

wembanyama lakers
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Explains How Los Angeles Lakers Could Get Victor Wembanyama, But They Must Send Him To The New Orleans Pelicans

By Lee Tran
Bradley Beal Defends Russell Westbrook, Fires Back At Russ' Critics: "He's The Complete Opposite Of The Picture Everybody Kind Of Paints Him To Be"
NBA Media

Bradley Beal Defends Russell Westbrook, Fires Back At Russ' Critics: "He's The Complete Opposite Of The Picture Everybody Kind Of Paints Him To Be"

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Takes A Shot 'Sorry Motherf**kers' Teams Like Kings And Thunder: "How Am I Supposed To Get Myself Up On This Soft Tuesday?"
NBA Media

Draymond Green Takes A Shot 'Sorry Motherf**kers' Teams Like Kings And Thunder: "How Am I Supposed To Get Myself Up On This Soft Tuesday?"

By Orlando Silva
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Locked For The No. 1 Pick, The San Antonio Spurs Could Start A New Dynasty With Him
NBA

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Locked For The No. 1 Pick, The San Antonio Spurs Could Start A New Dynasty With Him

By Eddie Bitar
LeBron James Celebrates Bronny's 18th Birthday With Heartfelt Post On Instagram: "I’m So Proud Of The Young Man You’ve Become Kid! Continue To Be You Throughout Your Journey Because It’s Simply Better That Way!"
NBA Media

LeBron James Celebrates Bronny's 18th Birthday With Heartfelt Post On Instagram: "I’m So Proud Of The Young Man You’ve Become Kid! Continue To Be You Throughout Your Journey Because It’s Simply Better That Way!"

By Orlando Silva
Adam Silver Asks NBA Teams Not To Tank For Victor Wembanyama: "They Should All Still Compete Very Hard Next Season.”
NBA Media

Adam Silver Asks NBA Teams Not To Tank For Victor Wembanyama: "They Should All Still Compete Very Hard Next Season.”

By Orlando Silva
“Patrick Ewing, If You Ever Put Your Hands On My Son Again...”: When John Starks' Mother Threatened Ewing After He Went After Starks For his Head-Butt On Reggie Miller
NBA Media

“Patrick Ewing, If You Ever Put Your Hands On My Son Again...”: When John Starks' Mother Threatened Ewing After He Went After Starks For his Head-Butt On Reggie Miller

By Titan Frey
Jamie Foxx Tells The Incredible Story Of Michael Jordan Calling Him “Motherf**ker” And Stealing His Date: “When He Walked Off, Everybody Walked Off With Him”
NBA Media

Jamie Foxx Tells The Incredible Story Of Michael Jordan Calling Him “Motherf**ker” And Stealing His Date: “When He Walked Off, Everybody Walked Off With Him”

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Reveals First Impression About Supertalented Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody’s Been A Unicorn Over The Last Few Years. But He’s More Like An Alien.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals First Impression About Supertalented Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody’s Been A Unicorn Over The Last Few Years. But He’s More Like An Alien.”

By Orlando Silva
Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One
NBA

Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One

By Eddie Bitar
Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached
NBA Media

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Jordan Poole If They Signed Him To A 'Decent Contract'
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Wasn’t Hurt By Draymond Green’s Punch And Was Able To Finish Practice After The Incident

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw
NBA Media

NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title

By Aikansh Chaudhary