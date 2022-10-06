Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension

The Golden State Warriors are the prime example of how to build a championship-winning dynasty in the modern era. The team drafted extremely well and then built a system around the players they drafted to unlock the key to success for the last decade. The one thing that's helped sustain this run is a respectful locker room with little toxicity.

The Warriors have had a massive training blowup with Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, with Dray allegedly punching Poole in the chest. Green's reported motivations come from Jordan Poole's upcoming contract extension, as Poole's behavior has changed coming into this season.

During the Warriors preseason games in Tokyo, Klay Thompson spoke about needing to humble Jordan Poole after beating him in a 3-point shootout, something Kerr spoke about as a healthy relationship. Rob Perez used Twitter to point out that Klay's comments could have had some extra motivation behind them regarding the new Poole.

Andre Iguodala has come out in support of Jordan and said that a young star is a man of character. Nonetheless, where there is smoke, there is fire. Draymond has had beef with multiple teammates before, but he usually settles it in the interest of winning, something he probably will do now as well.

Is Jordan Poole's Future In Golden State Looking Murky?

Being iced out by the veterans in Golden State could be an almost certain death knell to one's stint with the team. It doesn't look like that is what'll happen with Poole, given the statement of support by Iguodala.

Even if Poole needs to be humbled, the team understands that his performing at the highest level is imperative for the team's success. As a result, nobody will stand in his way, even Draymond.

To get to that point, Poole and Draymond have to mend fences as soon as possible. Nobody knows where Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson fall in this debate, so those 2 stars will also be crucial in finding a solution to this in-fighting two weeks before the season starts.