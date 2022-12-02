Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team

Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently hands down one of the best teams in the NBA. So far, the Bucks have dominated most of their opponents and have a record of 15-5, which is enough for them to hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Obviously, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been leading the team to sensational victories. But the Bucks still are not at their full strength. It's due to the absence of Khris Middleton from the team due to injury.

However, after a long wait, Middleton is all set to make a return to the team. In fact, Middleton is expected to make his season debut against the Los Angeles Lakers in their very next game.

Los Angeles Lakers Fans Are Annoyed Ahead Of Their Clash Against The Milwaukee Bucks

While the Bucks are one of the best teams in the league right now, the same cannot be said for the Lakers, being led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Purple and Gold had a pretty slow start to the season, but things are finally starting to look good for the team. The players seem to gel well with each other, and this has led to the Lakers winning several games in recent times.

ESPN Sources: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton plans to make his season debut vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday (ESPN, 7:30 PM ET). Middleton has been recovering from July surgery on his left wrist. The Bucks are 15-5, second in the East.

After learning the fact that Middleton is returning to the team, the Lakers fanbase was in disbelief. Here's how the Lakers fans reacted to the news:

The Los Angeles Lakers currently have a record of 8-12. Although they have the momentum on their side, playing against a healthy Bucks team with Giannis and Middleton is not an easy matchup by any means. All things considered, it will be a great game for the fans.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Detroit Pistons
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Detroit Pistons

By Aaron Abhishek
kanye paul kim
NBA Media

Kanye West Alleges That He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian

By Lee Tran
Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic Needs To Learn How To Play Without The Ball
NBA Media

The Mavericks Are Only 2-5 In Their Last 7 Games Despite Luka Doncic Almost Averaging A Triple-Double In That Time

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant's Unexpected Response To A Nets Fan That Said The Team Will Win The Championship And He Will Be The MVP
NBA Media

Former NBA Guard Believes Kevin Durant Spoke With Nets Teammates Before Making Negative Comments About Them

By Lee Tran
heat celtics
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Says The Miami Heat Are Close To The Boston Celtics' Level

By Lee Tran
Allen Iverson Says Ja Morant Is 'The Real Deal'
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Says Ja Morant Is 'The Real Deal'

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kendrick Perkins Gets Brutally Roasted On-Air By Malika Andrews
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Gets Brutally Roasted On-Air By Malika Andrews

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Debate Which Player Threw Up After Five Minutes Of Working Out With Stephen Curry
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Which Player Threw Up After Five Minutes Of Working Out With Stephen Curry

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Kanye West Saying Chris Paul Slept With Kim Kardashian
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kanye West Saying Chris Paul Slept With Kim Kardashian

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Beg Mavericks To Get Luka Doncic Some Help After Team Loses To Pistons
NBA Media

NBA Fans Beg Mavericks To Get Luka Doncic Some Help After Team Loses To Pistons

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Udonis Haslem Lashes Out At Fan Who Mocked Him For Guarding Jayson Tatum
NBA Media

Udonis Haslem Lashes Out At Fan Who Mocked Him For Guarding Jayson Tatum

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Want The Lakers To Trade LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Insider Says Team's Next 6 Games Will Be Key Factor In How Aggressively The Team Will Try To Move Their Picks

By Lee Tran
lakers 3 paths
NBA Trade Rumors

Lakers Insider Reveals Team Is Currently Considering 3 Different Paths On The Trade Market

By Lee Tran