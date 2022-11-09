Larry Bird Said He Would Team Up With LeBron James If He Wanted To Have Fun, But If He Wants To Win He Would Select Kobe Bryant

Credit: Fadeaway World

The NBA has seen several great players ply their craft in the league over the years. The greatest of them all have left behind revered legacies decades after they retired. Each generation has certain players considered the greatest, and one of those names is undisputedly Larry Bird. Larry Legend played for the Boston Celtics for well over a decade, winning many MVPs, Finals MVPs, and NBA championships.

And when fans think about Bird and players of his ilk, they always imagine what it would be like if he played in the current era. And not just that, many wonders who these stars would pair up with best from the superstars that have come after them. Well, speculation and discussion are always fun, but sometimes those stars themselves have takes on which players they would play with and Larry Bird revealed his in 2012.

Larry Bird Chose LeBron James As The Teammate To Play With For Fun, And Kobe Bryant If He Wanted To Win

Different players are known for different traits, and Kobe Bryant has always been known for his near-obsession when it came to winning. LeBron James in contrast is someone that has always made his teammates better, and someone that had a reputation for getting guys paid. Both have done plenty of winning and playing well though, so it's no surprise that both their names came up when larry Bird spoke about which players he would team up with to Bill Simmons in 2012.

“Probably Kobe. Because of the fact he’s, well he probably wouldn’t be shooting as much as he is now. But his desire to win, his dedication all season to get better, and he’s just tough. But if you wanna have fun like I did with Bill Walton, you wanna play with LeBron. It’d probably be more fun to play with LeBron, but if you wanna win and win and win and win, it’s Kobe.”

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant themselves shared a special relationship, something that recently became apparent in the Redeem Team documentary. And both would also have loved to play with prime Larry Bird, he was a stone-cold assassin of a scorer on the basketball court. Ultimately, these questions don't mean all that much, Larry knew how to have fun, and he also knew how to win, so his picks were completely fine with LeBron James, who said as much during a recent interview.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.