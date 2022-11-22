Larsa Pippen Said Chicago Bulls Were Scottie Pippen's Team: "Scottie Was Winning Without Michael. But Michael Wasn’t Winning Without Scottie."

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are undoubtedly one of the most recognizable duos to ever play in the NBA. The two superstars donned the Chicago Bulls jersey for years and won six NBA Championships together. During their playing days, they were considered pretty close.

But over the years, the relationship between the two slowly deteriorated. Obviously, 'The Last Dance' didn't help to improve their relationship even one bit. And now, MJ's son, Marcus Jordan, is reportedly dating Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen. If this is indeed true, this only makes things worse for the relationship between Scottie and Jordan.

Larsa Pippen Once Called The Chicago Bulls As Scottie Pippen's Team

While no one disagrees with the fact that Pippen played a huge role in helping the Bulls win six NBA Championships in the 1990s, it was still Michael Jordan's talent that made them unstoppable.

Both players needed each other to succeed in the NBA and did so when they played together for the Bulls. But as per Larsa Pippen, Pippen was able to win without Jordan and she cannot say the same for His Airness.

(Starts at 0:26)

"I think Scottie wasn’t portrayed as well as he should have been because I do feel like he basically was the team. I know I’m biased, but honestly, Scottie was winning without Michael. But Michael wasn’t winning without Scottie. So, you have to give Scottie credit."

It's no surprise that Larsa was biased towards her ex-husband over Jordan. But a simple comparison between Jordan and Pippen's stats makes it easy to debunk her theory.

Looking at the two players' playoff stats from 1987-1998, MJ reigns supreme in almost every category. Mike had more PPG, APG, and SPG than Pippen during the time span. Even if we take a look at their performances in the NBA Finals, Pippen was not close to Jordan's level. All things considered, the Bulls were undoubtedly Jordan's team, and there are stats backing that.

