LeBron James Is Not Panicking After Lakers 0-4 Record: "It's A New Group Of Guys Together. We're Still Trying To Get Familiar With One Another."

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers can't catch a break this 2022-23 NBA season after losing their fourth game of the season. The Denver Nuggets took advantage of all the mistakes the Lakers made during the second half of the game, took a lead and never let it go, improving to 3-2 while worsening the Lakers' record to 0-4.

In the process, LeBron James exchanged some words with Bruce Brown, with Brown talking back at James after a little trash-talking session. Following the game, the Lakers received a lot of criticism for failing to get their first win, even without Russell Westbrook on the court.

LeBron was also on the receiving end of criticism due to his 8 turnovers and the bad night he had with his shots. While the rest of Lakers Nation is very worried about this start, which is the second time in LeBron's career he starts 0-4, the King isn't thinking too much about it.

LeBron James Is Not Panicking After Lakers 0-4 Record

Following the Nuggets game, the 4x NBA champion sent a message to the team's fanbase, saying it's no time to freak out just yet, and the Lakers can still turn things around. He reminded people that things are new for this team, and they need time to get accustomed to each other and find their best shape.

“We gotta make some shots,” James said after the game, via CNN. “Some of it is early season stuff, obviously. You know, like I said, it’s a new system, it’s a new group of guys together. We’re still trying to get familiar with one another.”

It's been only four games into the season, but the Lakers are already worrying their fanbase. They've been struggling since last season and not even Darvin Ham's arrival has changed that. Some thought that not playing Russell Westbrook would help them, but the reality was very different.

Now, it's time to see what's really going on and see if it can be fixed. Everybody is calling for a trade right now, but the front office is being patient with that. We'll have to wait to see how the situation plays out for the Lakers, but right now, it looks terrible.