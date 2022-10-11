LeBron James Says He Is Addicted To Madden 23: "Addicted. Help Me Please."

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

LeBron James is currently gearing up for the new season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he has some incredible records in his sight this season. There is much more for the King still to achieve despite having accomplished so much already, and it's going to be an exciting Year 20 for him.

But the pressure isn't getting to LeBron, he's doing as much as he can even outside of practice and training with the Lakers. Bron was spotted recently bringing the energy to his son Bronny's 18th birthday party with Travis Scott. He has also been making commercial-type videos for his new Nike 20s.

James has learned to manage his vast empire of businesses with his family and also stay committed to basketball. The King truly does it all, which is quite impressive. And within that, he has also found time to play some video games, including the newly released Madden 23. He recently put up a story on Instagram revealing that he is addicted to the game.

"Addicted!! Help Me Please. #Madden"

And it would appear that the King needs some help as well. In a later story of him playing the same game, it became clear that James wasn't playing very well, losing 14-0 while playing as the Buffalo Bills.

LeBron doesn't seem to be too good at football virtually, the Buffalo Bills have one of the best offenses in the NFL. He should be scoring more than 0 points by the second quarter of the game. And it's not like the King doesn't know anything about the sport either, he was himself quite the receiver when he was in high school, and even compared his playing style to legendary receiver Randy Moss.

LeBron James playing anything other than basketball is hard to imagine, but he was quite the player in high school. And he thought his game was similar to that of an NFL legend.

"I would say, I resembled kinda Randy Moss. His ability to be his height, but be able to run past anybody with that speed. And still be able to catch passes in the paint as well, or in the interior as they call it in football. In between the lines. I'd say Randy moss because of our strides and our ability to catch the ball."

The love affair LeBron has with football is an old one, the sport has always had a special place in the King's heart. And it's good to see that he uses the virtual version of it still to blow off some steam. His thoughts will firmly be on basketball soon, so the help he needs is on its way.