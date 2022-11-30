LeBron James Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Zhuri Calling The Knicks The 'New York Kicks'

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James has not been having the best time on the basketball court to start this season. The Los Angeles Lakers started very poorly and despite picking up a few wins recently, they had a pretty devastating loss against the Indiana Pacers in their last game. LeBron James himself has many wondering if Father Time has finally caught up with him, his performances have been a far cry from the consistency he has always shown.

The good thing for LeBron James is that he has always had a strong support system. His friends and partners are always around him. He is a big family man, his sons Bronny and Bryce are often seen having fun with him. And James also really loves his daughter Zhuri, occasionally sharing cute videos of her on his social media. He did that again recently, with Zhuri hilariously and wholesomely getting something wrong about the New York Knicks.

Zhuri James Thought The New York Knicks Were Called The 'Kicks', And LeBron James Was Extremely Amused By The Situation

LeBron and Zhuri have their moments when they are spending time together at home. They are often seen watching TV together, and James recently posted a story of Zhuri dancing along with something on the television. Well, it was the King's turn to pick the entertainment on Tuesday night, he was watching the New York Knicks blow out the Detroit Pistons when Zhuri had something really funny to say that he posted on his Instagram story.

Zhuri James: “I feel like that’s like a soccer name. The New York Kicks. It sounds like a soccer name.”



LeBron James: “It’s the New York Knicks, not the Kicks. They got an N in there too, so that make it Kicks not Knicks. But I hear what you’re saying though, cuz you do got some fresh kicks, though. Fire.”

This is too adorable, and also easy to understand in terms of confusion since soccer is on everyone's minds at the moment. The United States team has made it to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup, which Zhuri will have heard talk about.

As far as the Knicks are concerned, they are just about treading water in the Eastern Conference. So they might as well be called the New York Kicks at this point. Jokes aside, it's always lovely to see James post something with his children, he remains a model parent whether someone loves him or hates him.

