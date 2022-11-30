Skip to main content

LeBron James Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Zhuri Calling The Knicks The 'New York Kicks'

LeBron James Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Zhuri Calling The Knicks The 'New York Kicks'

LeBron James has not been having the best time on the basketball court to start this season. The Los Angeles Lakers started very poorly and despite picking up a few wins recently, they had a pretty devastating loss against the Indiana Pacers in their last game. LeBron James himself has many wondering if Father Time has finally caught up with him, his performances have been a far cry from the consistency he has always shown. 

The good thing for LeBron James is that he has always had a strong support system. His friends and partners are always around him. He is a big family man, his sons Bronny and Bryce are often seen having fun with him. And James also really loves his daughter Zhuri, occasionally sharing cute videos of her on his social media. He did that again recently, with Zhuri hilariously and wholesomely getting something wrong about the New York Knicks

Zhuri James Thought The New York Knicks Were Called The 'Kicks', And LeBron James Was Extremely Amused By The Situation

LeBron and Zhuri have their moments when they are spending time together at home. They are often seen watching TV together, and James recently posted a story of Zhuri dancing along with something on the television. Well, it was the King's turn to pick the entertainment on Tuesday night, he was watching the New York Knicks blow out the Detroit Pistons when Zhuri had something really funny to say that he posted on his Instagram story

Screenshot 2022-11-30 at 5.17.55 PM

Zhuri James: “I feel like that’s like a soccer name. The New York Kicks. It sounds like a soccer name.”

LeBron James: “It’s the New York Knicks, not the Kicks. They got an N in there too, so that make it Kicks not Knicks. But I hear what you’re saying though, cuz you do got some fresh kicks, though. Fire.”

This is too adorable, and also easy to understand in terms of confusion since soccer is on everyone's minds at the moment. The United States team has made it to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup, which Zhuri will have heard talk about. 

As far as the Knicks are concerned, they are just about treading water in the Eastern Conference. So they might as well be called the New York Kicks at this point. Jokes aside, it's always lovely to see James post something with his children, he remains a model parent whether someone loves him or hates him.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Zhuri Calling The Knicks The 'New York Kicks'
NBA Media

LeBron James Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Zhuri Calling The Knicks The 'New York Kicks'

By Divij Kulkarni
"Adidas Socks While Wearing Nikes Sneakers Is Never Acceptable," JR Smith Made An Interesting Statement About Two Companies
NBA Media

"Adidas Socks While Wearing Nikes Sneakers Is Never Acceptable," JR Smith Made An Interesting Statement About Two Companies

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game

By Gautam Varier
Charles Barkley's Controversial 'Charles Unchained' Sports Illustrated Cover From 2002 Goes Viral: "No One Should Have To See This"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley's Controversial 'Charles Unchained' Sports Illustrated Cover From 2002 Goes Viral: "No One Should Have To See This"

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Says He And Michael Jordan Were 5-6 Times In The Same Room In The Last 10 Years But Never Speak With Each Other
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says He And Michael Jordan Were 5-6 Times In The Same Room In The Last 10 Years But Never Speak With Each Other

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charles Barkley Gave Important Advice To Zion Williamson On Dealing With Haters Who Say He Is Fat And Overweight
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Gave Important Advice To Zion Williamson On Dealing With Haters Who Say He Is Fat And Overweight

By Divij Kulkarni
Sacramento Kings Announcer Liked A Tweet That Insinuated Stephen A. Smith Favors White Individuals
NBA Media

Sacramento Kings Announcer Liked A Tweet That Insinuated Stephen A. Smith Favors White Individuals

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steve Kerr Criticizes Jordan Poole For Being Careless And Not Playing Well On Defense
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Criticizes Jordan Poole For Being Careless And Not Playing Well On Defense

By Divij Kulkarni
Dwight Howard Explains The Biggest Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Explains The Biggest Differences Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James

By Orlando Silva
Nia Long Seems To Have Moved On From Ime Udoka After Her Latest Instagram Photo
NBA Media

Nia Long Seems To Have Moved On From Ime Udoka After Her Latest Instagram Photo

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League

By Divij Kulkarni
Nikola Jokic Gives Valuable Advice On How The Houston Rockets Could Play Better
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Gives Valuable Advice On How The Houston Rockets Could Play Better

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic's 40-Point Trible Doubles Are Getting Boring: "Maybe To Do It With His Left Hand."
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic's 40-Point Trible Doubles Are Getting Boring: "Maybe To Do It With His Left Hand."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Reveals What Shaq Never Did For Her
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Reveals What Shaq Never Did For Her

By Divij Kulkarni
Patrick Beverley Responds To Haters About Why He Has Been In The NBA So Long: "Ask The Superstars I Played With"
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Responds To Haters About Why He Has Been In The NBA So Long: "Ask The Superstars I Played With"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
USATSI_10496499
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says He Plans To Resign In Boston

By Nico Martinez