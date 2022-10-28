Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Minnesota Timberwolves: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis Are Questionable

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Minnesota Timberwolves: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis Are Questionable

The Los Angeles Lakers hope to get their first win of the season on Friday (October 28) as they face off against the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves will be a strong opponent, as they reinforced their lineup by adding Rudy Gobert this offseason. 

The Lakers played without Russell Westbrook against the Nuggets and fell to a double-digit loss, prompting fans to defend Westbrook from the criticism he has received in recent weeks for his 0-11 performance against the Clippers and poor late-game decision-making against the Trail Blazers

The Lakers' biggest stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis may also be unable to play this game with both being listed on the injury report. The possible questions around the lineup might impede the preparation for this must-win game for the Lakers.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, And Russell Westbrook Listed As Game-Time Decisions Against The Timberwolves

The biggest concern for Laker fans will be the status of their Big 3. All three are currently listed as game-time decisions. Westbrook is still dealing with the hamstring issue that kept him out of the squad for the Lakers' loss to the Denver Nuggets. Anthony Davis is dealing with lower back tightness while LeBron James is dealing with foot soreness. 

Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant continue to recover from their injuries and remain out for the Lakers' game against the Timberwolves. Both players are estimated to be out for 2 more weeks and have featured in our prior injury reports as well. Cole Swider is dealing with a foot injury that has sidelined him till the final week of November. 

The Lakers are coming into an extremely high-pressure game very early into the season. An 0-4 start will do that to you, especially when your pick might help a different Western Conference team possibly get the greatest prospect to enter the NBA Draft.

The Wolves have had a shaky start to their season with high expectations being placed upon them. They will fight just as hard, so the Lakers better hope that their stars are healthy enough to participate in this game. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Minnesota Timberwolves: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis Are Questionable
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Minnesota Timberwolves: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis Are Questionable

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry’s MVP Points Per Season: The First And Only Unanimous MVP In NBA History
NBA

Stephen Curry’s MVP Points Per Season: The First And Only Unanimous MVP In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team
NBA

The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team

By Eddie Bitar
Larry Bird Wanted To Save His Right Hand For The Lakers And Played Left-Handed Against The Trail Blazers And Still Scored 47 Points
NBA Media

Larry Bird Wanted To Save His Right Hand For The Lakers And Played Left-Handed Against The Trail Blazers And Still Scored 47 Points

By Titan Frey
Klay Thompson Gives Hilarious Response When Asked About 4 Rings Comment To Devin Booker: "Sounds Like I Was Stating Facts"
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Gives Hilarious Response When Asked About 4 Rings Comment To Devin Booker: "Sounds Like I Was Stating Facts"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One
NBA Media

ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Only 10 Teams Who Beat The 1996 Chicago Bulls
NBA

The Only 10 Teams Who Beat The 1996 Chicago Bulls

By Titan Frey
"The Lakers Are Wasting LeBron James' Final Years Just Like They Did With Kobe Bryant," NBA Fan Urges The Lakers For Changes
NBA Media

"The Lakers Are Wasting LeBron James' Final Years Just Like They Did With Kobe Bryant," NBA Fan Urges The Lakers For Changes

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Vince Carter Defends LeBron James And Blames Lakers Management For 0-4 Start: "He's Saved The Days, Been The Hero, Cleaned Up Their Mess."
NBA Media

Vince Carter Defends LeBron James And Blames Lakers Management For 0-4 Start: "He's Saved The Days, Been The Hero, Cleaned Up Their Mess."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Is Currently Leading The NBA In Turnovers Per Game: "Not Surprising At All. He’s The All-Time Leader In Turnovers In NBA History After All."
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Currently Leading The NBA In Turnovers Per Game: "Not Surprising At All. He’s The All-Time Leader In Turnovers In NBA History After All."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson Has An Emotional Response To Charles Barkley Saying He Is Not The Same Player Anymore: "57 Games In 3 Years, Give Me Some Freaking Time."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Has An Emotional Response To Charles Barkley Saying He Is Not The Same Player Anymore: "57 Games In 3 Years, Give Me Some Freaking Time."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fan Who Threw A Cup At Luka Doncic Has Been Arrested For The Unacceptable Behavior
NBA Media

NBA Fan Who Threw A Cup At Luka Doncic Has Been Arrested For The Unacceptable Behavior

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React After The Brooklyn Nets Fall To 1-4 On The Season: "The Lakers Aren't The Only Ones In The Gutter..."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React After The Brooklyn Nets Fall To 1-4 On The Season: "The Lakers Aren't The Only Ones In The Gutter..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Sarcastically React After Kevin Durant Pushed Luka Doncic: "That's A Flagrant 5 Foul And Suspension For The Season"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Sarcastically React After Kevin Durant Pushed Luka Doncic: "That's A Flagrant 5 Foul And Suspension For The Season"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charles Barkley Reveals What He Told The Suns During Trade Talks With Kevin Durant: "Do They Want Booker And Chris Paul? They're Like No... Well, Give It To Them Then!"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Reveals What He Told The Suns During Trade Talks With Kevin Durant: "Do They Want Booker And Chris Paul? They're Like No... Well, Give It To Them Then!"

By Aikansh Chaudhary