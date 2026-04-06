Matt Barnes On How He Became Friends At Derek Fischer After Infamous Fight

The story between Matt Barnes and Derek Fisher once stood as one of the most intense off-court conflicts involving NBA players. It had everything, personal tension, a confrontation that went viral, and years of bitterness. Now, it stands as something entirely different.

Speaking on the Art of the Weird podcast, Barnes opened up about how that relationship changed over time. His words made one thing clear. The turning point had nothing to do with basketball or pride. It came down to family.

“Me and Derek Fisher cool, man. Yeah, to this day, we straight. Obviously, what happened happened. I divorced the twins’ mom, and after that, whatever happened happened. Then whatever happened between me and him happened.

“W”hat made me squash it was when I came home. I asked, how you been, what’s going on, how’s Derek treating you? And the twins’ response was, Derek’s great, we love Derek. Is there any chance you guys can be friends? Easy call.”

“Because for me, it wasn’t about my ex anymore. Our ships had sailed. The twins had won a championship flag football game, and we were all there. After we were done celebrating, everyone was walking out to the parking lot, and Derek was kind of like 30 yards behind us. I’m up there with my ex-wife, the twins, and the rest of the team.”

“I remember this look. I stopped and yelled his name. My ex-wife was standing next to me, and she looked at me like, what are you about to do? So I waited for him. He walked up, and we just talked. I said, listen, man, I want to do what’s best for the kids. I told him why I did what I did, and he spoke his piece. It was cool after that.”

“Again, it wasn’t about my ex-wife anymore. It was about what’s best for my kids. My kids had taken to him well. We all had to put that behind us and realize it was bigger than us. People say, how can you do that? But it wasn’t like that. We were both over the situation. I was just the one who made the move.”

“Now it’s about raising these boys. I think we’ve done a great job raising respectful kids. It took a village.”

Barnes made it clear that both men had moved past the situation. The focus turned toward co-parenting and creating stability for the kids. He emphasized that it was never about revisiting old issues. It was about doing what worked best for the family. That approach paid off. Today, Barnes and Fisher are on good terms. They show up for the same events, support the same kids, and share responsibility in raising them.

The situation even reached a point where Fisher coaching Barnes’ kids went viral, a moment that would have seemed impossible years earlier. It showed how far things had come.

There were also moments along the way that highlighted how serious things once were. Gilbert Arenas previously revealed he tried to stop Barnes from confronting Fisher during the height of the conflict, recognizing how volatile the situation could become. Years later, all three were seen together again, celebrating a birthday, a full-circle moment few expected.

In a league filled with rivalries and grudges, this stands out for a different reason. Two former rivals chose to move forward, not for themselves, but for something bigger.