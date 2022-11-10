Michael Porter Jr. Had Several Belongings Stole From Him At An Indianapolis Hotel

Skip to main content

Michael Porter Jr. Had Several Belongings Stolen From Him At An Indianapolis Hotel

The Denver Nuggets have reasons to be content right now, as their start to the season has proven to be a sweet one. The team is now sitting at 4th in the Western Conference standings with an 8-3 record, showing that they're ready to compete in a stacked conference that will present a lot of challenges for them. 

After their 122-119 win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, the Nuggets are now closer to the top of the leaderboard, showing that they can be a threat for the rest of the competition and aren't afraid of anybody

It's great for Nuggets fans to see their team playing at a dominant level, but not everything was great for them. Michael Porter Jr. had several things stolen from his hotel room in Indianapolis when the player wasn't there. 

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports that MPJ wasn't in the room when unknown people broke into it and took several belongings from the player. While the Nuggets played great to get a win, those people tried to make their move and stole from the young player. 

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. had numerous items stolen from his hotel room in Indianapolis, according to police.

Porter wasn’t in the room when the theft occurred, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the theft, and a police report was filed.

Among the items stolen were money, a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton bags and a bible, an Indianapolis Police spokeswoman said.

The police report was filed Tuesday, one day prior to the Nuggets’ road game against the Indianapolis Pacers on Wednesday night.

The Nuggets declined to comment on the situation.

Porter Jr. finished the night with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists, helping his team get a big win over a young and surprising Indiana Pacers team. Nikola Jokic showed the way with 24 points, while Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon both added 18 points. 

This Nuggets team isn't getting as much attention as other contenders, but many thought that as soon as they got Murray and Porter Jr. back, they would be a menace for the rest of the West. With Nikola Jokic playing at a great level and the rest of the Big 3 showing up, this squad could make a deep playoff run this season. 

