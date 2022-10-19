NBA 2022-23: Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

The Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans are one of the marquee clashes coming in from the Eastern Conference as they play their season opener in the Big Apple.

Both sides will welcome the return of their superstars — Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson as they beef up their units’ chances of starting off their campaign on a winning note.

Last season, New Orleans sans Williamson finished with a 36-46 record and made the playoffs after entering the play-in tournament. They pipped the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers but were trounced by the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Meanwhile, the Nets finished seventh seed in the East with a 44-38 run in the regular season, only to be swept by the Boston Celtics. With some of the stars suiting up, the statistical advantage between the two teams will surely see a change.

The Nets have enjoyed playing against the Pelicans, the proof of which is their wins in the last seven encounters between the two sides. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 pm ET at the Barclays Center, and ahead of the skirmish, we take a look at the injury updates, the starting lineups, and what to expect when the two teams lock horns.

The away game for the Pelicans will see them without the likes of Kira Lewis Jr. and E.J. Liddell who are out with ACL injuries.

At the time of writing, Jaxon Hayes with an elbow issue has been named questionable. He sustained the injury against Detroit in the team’s preseason game on October 7 and is expected to be sidelined for at least 2-4 weeks.

Williamson was listed as day-to-day but has been vocal about playing the season opener against the Nets. When it comes to the explosive player, injuries have been a cause of concern, especially after he missed the whole of last season. The Pelicans will see Williamson almost definitely lace up this time around.

With that, here’s the expected starting 5 for New Orleans: CJ McCollum (G), Herbert Jones (G), Brandon Ingram (F), Zion Williamson (F), and Jonas Valanciuna (C)

It was confirmed in advance that Seth Curry and Joe Harris will miss their first games of the season.

Curry has been listed out with an ankle injury, while the latter has a foot issue that sees him sit on the sidelines. Also missing out in the opening contest is T.J. Warren (foot) as he recuperates from his stress fractures. Expect all the big names from the Nets camp to make take the hardwood in the clash.

The predicted lineup has Ben Simmons (G), Kyrie Irving (G), Royce O’Neal (F), Kevin Durant (F), and Nicolas Claxton (C) making up the starting five.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Season Opener Predictions

Its promise meets potential as the Pelicans will look to make the postseason for the second time in a row. Beating a star-studded side like Brooklyn will give them the much-needed momentum that they found last season only in the final dash. This time, with a healthy Williamson in the ranks, they will fancy their chances.

There’s no dearth of offense for either side nor is there an absence of clutch players. Ingram has been a reliable force for the Pelicans, while the Nets have one of the greatest finishers in Durant who sink it in when he gets going. The latter has won two of their preseason games and lost two, while New Orleans fared better winning four of their five games.

With both sides fielding their ‘Big 3’ for the first game, the Nets come in at an advantage as they finished 9th in scoring last season, while the Pelicans, after a late addition of C.J. McCollum, ended 21st. That said, the numbers will see a boost with Williamson in the mix. Should he explode, Brooklyn is in for tough catchup.

