NBA Analyst Thinks The Warriors Are In Real Trouble Because Of Draymond Green And Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors are a far cry from being the dominant side they were last year, and one of the expert opinions pointed to Draymond Green and Jordan Poole as the reason behind the team's inconsistent run.

Speaking in the aftermath of the Warriors' 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns, former NBA star and analyst, Greg Anthony felt it all started going downhill for the defending champions after the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole dust-up during the offseason.

He felt that the Warriors were not a "cohesive unit" while adding that the team was still dealing with the locker room fiasco that quickly made headlines.

"I go back to when all the craziness started with Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. I still firmly believe..yes, they got strong leadership in their locker room and their front office, but that is a seminal moment for me. When that stuff gets out in the public, it's there for all to see. It hits differently."

And I still think that this group is still dealing with that. They're gonna say all the right things, but the real proof is when you watch them play. This is not a cohesive unit. They don't seem to have the same level of fire or trust, particularly on the defensive end, and the rest of the league is like kind of licking their chops."

The Warriors endured their ninth loss this season, and even Stephen Curry's monster 50-point night couldn't help them notch up a win against the consistent-looking Suns.

Steve Kerr Felt Every Other Team In The League Is Eager To Takedown The Warriors

Anthony's final words about the league's eagerness to take a shot at Golden State were echoed by the team coach as well. Steve Kerr felt that the Warriors' slump was encouraging enough for the remaining teams to fancy their chances against the misfiring side.

Speaking to the media after the loss, Kerr felt that there was no one who would feel for the Warriors, and urged his side to stay more accountable and get their campaign back.

"If things aren't going well, somebody calls the group into the foul line, get everybody together and motivate the group," Kerr said. "All that stuff is missing right now, I saw a lot of hanging heads tonight, I think we're feeling sorry for ourselves and nobody is going to feel sorry for us. So everyone can't wait to play us and kick our ass."

The Warriors play the New York Knicks next at home and follow it up with a skirmish against the Houston Rockets.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

