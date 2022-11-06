Skip to main content

NBA Fans Find Out Shaquille O'Neal's Theater Showed The Documentary Kyrie Irving Shared On Social Media

Unless some NBA fans are living under a rock and paying no attention to the league, it's safe to say everyone has now heard about Kyrie Irving's latest controversy. The Brooklyn Nets' star point guard finds himself in a bad spot after sharing something with a link to a documentary that contained anti-semitic ideas. Irving's initial refusal to apologize saw him get suspended by the Nets and also resulted in Nike stopping the release of his new shoe. 

All the backlash he has faced has eventually led to an apology from Irving, but it's seemingly not enough. The Nets have given him a list of tasks to complete before he can be associated with the organization again, and it includes a lot more than a basic apology. not only has the ordeal cost Kyrie a pretty penny in terms of fines and sponsorship issues, but he has also been condemned by many of the game's greatest. 

One of the players that have spoken about the issue is Shaquille O'Neal. In his typically candid style, Shaq spoke about the unnecessary nature of the whole ordeal and ended by calling Kyrie an idiot. But some sleuthing on Twitter has now uncovered a situation that may require Shaq himself to apologize. 

NBA Fans Allege That Shaquille O'Neal's Theater Showed The Documentary At The Heart Of The Kyrie Irving Issue

The piece of media that shares the anti-semitic beliefs was supposedly shown at a movie theater that Shaquille O'Neal owns. This means that Shaq might have profited from showing the film, something that fans on Twitter pointed out. 

"Wait a minute, 3 years ago Shaq’s theater showed that documentary that Kyrie posted LOL!"

"Maybe Shaq should pay closer attention to his business interests."

It would seem that the Cityplex 12 theater which O'Neal owns showed the documentary in question, making Shaq's comments about Kyrie being an idiot seem a little hypocritical. In any case, though, O'Neal runs a business empire with hundreds of businesses, so it wouldn't be surprising to hear that he didn't even know this was something that was happening. 

In any case, a lot of Kyrie Irving's fans are using this situation to now hit back at Shaq for his criticism of Kyrie. Whatever the case may be, it's safe to say that bigotry should not be promoted or profited from, and it's something that O'Neal should be looking into. For most hoop heads though, the hope is that the saga simply comes to an end soon. 

