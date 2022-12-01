Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Insane 62-Inch Box Jump: "Spider-Man."

NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Insane 62-Inch Box Jump: "Spider-Man."

There are players in the NBA who rely on their supreme skill set to dominate the league. On the other hand, there are a few who are simply blessed with a sheer amount of athleticism that they pull off unimaginable plays during the game. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant certainly falls in the latter category.

Although Ja Morant hasn't been in the league for a long time, he has already become a fan-favorite with his enjoyable brand of basketball. Ja recently credited Derrick Rose for paving a path to the NBA for athletics guards.

Anyway, speaking of Morant's game, there's hardly any game when fans do not see the 6'3" guard pull off insane moves. But how about Morant's moves off the court?

Ja Morant Pulls Off An Insane 62-Inch Box Jump

Ja Morant's official vertical jump is listed at 44 inches. That's well above the NBA average, but is that Morant's limit? Certainly not. In a viral clip on Twitter, Morant can be seen casually pulling off an unbelievable 62-inch box jump. No, we are not kidding. Take a look at the amazing clip below:

Upon seeing this short clip of Morant turning on the jets, NBA fans were in disbelief. Here's how the fans reacted to it. Spoiler alert - Most fans were amazed by Morant's amazing vertical leap.

While most fans were amazed at seeing Morant's insane hops, a few fans pointed out the fact that it wasn't technically a box jump. Since for it to be a box jump, the person in question needs to stand still and then attempt the jump. Regardless, it was amazing to see Morant pull this off.

As of now, Morant seems like the perfect player. But considering that he relies a lot on his athleticism, as he gets older, he needs to add more skills to his arsenal. We have seen many super-athletic NBA players lose their touch after getting older.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Insane 62-Inch Box Jump: "Spider-Man."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Insane 62-Inch Box Jump: "Spider-Man."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Finals Performances By Michael Jordan, LeBron James, And 23 Other NBA Legends
NBA

NBA Finals Performances By Michael Jordan, LeBron James, And 23 Other NBA Legends

By Nick Mac
LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On
NBA Media

LeBron James Explains How He Became One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Joke About Jeanie Buss After Fan Hits Jackpot Again: "Jeanie Lost A 100K In Half-Court Shots And Cut Matt Ryan To Save Money"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Joke About Jeanie Buss After Fan Hits Jackpot Again: "Jeanie Lost A 100K In Half-Court Shots And Cut Matt Ryan To Save Money"

By Aaron Abhishek
3 Players The Miami Heat Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Miami Heat Could Trade This Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Predicting The Eastern And Western Conference Starters For The 2023 All-Star Game
NBA

Predicting The Eastern And Western Conference Starters For The 2023 All-Star Game

By Eddie Bitar
Jayson Tatum Explains How Celtics Coach Motivates Them This Season With The Sandcastle Story
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Explains How Celtics Coach Motivates Them This Season With The Sandcastle Story

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers 21st Century Team vs. Golden State Warriors 21st Century Team
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers 21st Century Team vs. Golden State Warriors 21st Century Team

By Kyle Daubs
Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Was Mad And Texted Him Until 5 AM
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Was Mad And Texted Him Until 5 AM

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Mark Cuban Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors After His Frustrated Reaction On Shark Tank
NBA Media

Mark Cuban Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors After His Frustrated Reaction On Shark Tank

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Vince Carter Explains Why Anthony Davis Doesn't Want To Be The Leader Of The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Vince Carter Explains Why Anthony Davis Doesn't Want To Be The Leader Of The Los Angeles Lakers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Davis Believes The Lakers Are Starting To Gel: "We're Clicking At The Right Time"
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Believes The Lakers Are Starting To Gel: "We're Clicking At The Right Time"

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers May Trade Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn Instead Of Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers May Trade Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn Instead Of Russell Westbrook

By Aaron Abhishek
Zion Williamson Explains How He Deals With The Pressure Of Being In The NBA
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Explains How He Deals With The Pressure Of Being In The NBA

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Famous Rapper 50 Cent Visited Sacramento Kings At Practice And NBA Fans Like That: "Light The Beam"
NBA Media

Famous Rapper 50 Cent Visited Sacramento Kings At Practice And NBA Fans Like That: "Light The Beam"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Calls Out Media Because Of The Double Standards Between Kyrie Irving And Jerry Jones
NBA Media

LeBron James Calls Out Media Because Of The Double Standards Between Kyrie Irving And Jerry Jones

By Aaron Abhishek