NBA Fans React To LeBron James Claiming He Heard The Migos In 2010: "LeBron's A Hall Of Fame Liar"

LeBron James seems to have gotten Twitter worked up again after making the claim that he heard the Migos in 2010 when he had gotten to Miami while paying tribute to Takeoff, a deceased member of the group, after the Lakers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fans have resorted to pointing out all previous times LeBron has lied about things that he has been interested in, whether it was not knowing who Peter Crouch is, a 2000s legend of the football team he's an owner of or his iconic exploits with reading books.

While these lies are mostly innocent and should have no impact on anybody's life, it is funny to see LeBron get caught in a situation like this. The Migos dropped their first famous mixtape in 2011, so LeBron really had to have his finger on the pulse to have found the Migos out before 2011 and also play their music in the Heat locker room.

LeBron James Looking To Save His Historic Season

The 2022-23 season was always going to be a legendary one for LeBron. Not only is it his 20th year in the league, but he is also still expected t rival the very best players in the game. Nobody before him has been as competitive as him at this age, which is mind-boggling considering the 20 years of wear and tear LeBron has on his body.

Reaching his 20th season while still performing at the highest level is no small feat, and LeBron will look to punctuate his historic longevity by becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

So far, the season has started out horribly for LA, who are currently 2-7 to start the season. LeBron hasn't looked great to start the year but had a strong second half in the Lakers' last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though his team still fell short.