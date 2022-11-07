Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Claiming He Heard The Migos In 2010: "LeBron's A Hall Of Fame Liar"

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Claiming He Heard The Migos In 2010: "LeBron's A Hall Of Fame Liar"

LeBron James seems to have gotten Twitter worked up again after making the claim that he heard the Migos in 2010 when he had gotten to Miami while paying tribute to Takeoff, a deceased member of the group, after the Lakers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Fans have resorted to pointing out all previous times LeBron has lied about things that he has been interested in, whether it was not knowing who Peter Crouch is, a 2000s legend of the football team he's an owner of or his iconic exploits with reading books. 

While these lies are mostly innocent and should have no impact on anybody's life, it is funny to see LeBron get caught in a situation like this. The Migos dropped their first famous mixtape in 2011, so LeBron really had to have his finger on the pulse to have found the Migos out before 2011 and also play their music in the Heat locker room.

LeBron James Looking To Save His Historic Season

The 2022-23 season was always going to be a legendary one for LeBron. Not only is it his 20th year in the league, but he is also still expected t rival the very best players in the game. Nobody before him has been as competitive as him at this age, which is mind-boggling considering the 20 years of wear and tear LeBron has on his body. 

Reaching his 20th season while still performing at the highest level is no small feat, and LeBron will look to punctuate his historic longevity by becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. 

So far, the season has started out horribly for LA, who are currently 2-7 to start the season. LeBron hasn't looked great to start the year but had a strong second half in the Lakers' last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though his team still fell short.  

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Claiming He Heard The Migos In 2010: "LeBron's A Hall Of Fame Liar"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Claiming He Heard The Migos In 2010: "LeBron's A Hall Of Fame Liar"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Brooklyn Nets Are Pleased With Jacque Vaughn After Reports Of Good Locker Room Culture
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Are Pleased With Jacque Vaughn After Reports Of Good Locker Room Culture

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charlotte Hornets Consulting Steve Nash For Advice After Nets' Dismissal
NBA Media

Charlotte Hornets Consulting Steve Nash For Advice After Nets' Dismissal

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Pays Tribute To Migos' After Death Of Takeoff: "I Was Listening To Those Guys My First Year With The Heat In 2010"
NBA Media

LeBron James Pays Tribute To Migos' After Death Of Takeoff: "I Was Listening To Those Guys My First Year With The Heat In 2010"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

LeBron James Says Anthony Davis Needs More Touches After He Takes Just 2 Shots In Second Half

By Nico Martinez
Clippers Fans Sound The Alarm After Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Update
NBA Media

Clippers Fans Sound The Alarm After Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ime Udoka
NBA Media

Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Being Pushed To Avoid Hiring Ime Udoka As Next Head Coach

By Nico Martinez
Darvin Ham and LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Calls Out The Bench After Loss To Cavaliers: "Guys Like Kendrick, Austin, Matt, JTA... They Gotta Step Up.”

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Drops Truth Bomb On His Mental State Ater 2-7 Start: "Every Year Is Its Own Challenge..."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Disappeared In Loss To Cavs, Scored Just 2 Points In The Second Half

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Hopeless After Blowout Loss To Cavaliers: "I Don't Know If This Team Can Be Fixed..."

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets MVP Chants From Lakers Fans For Second Straight Game

By Nico Martinez
James Wiseman
NBA Media

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Gets Real On Helping Struggling James Wiseman: "It's Gonna Take A Lot Of Reps And Time..."

By Nico Martinez
Isiah Thomas Indirectly Disses Kevin Durant With Latest Comments
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Indirectly Disses Kevin Durant With Latest Comments

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Says NBA Referees Have Been Telling Him They Are Missing Calls: "That's Been What They've Been Telling Me Over The Last Couple Of Years..."

By Nico Martinez