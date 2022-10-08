NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."

Credit: Cary Edmondson/USA Today Sports

Draymond Green is a unique figure in the NBA, a lot of people love him, while a lot of other fans despise him. It's not just Green's commentary is one of the things that has led to this, and his generally belligerent attitude on the court is another. Throughout the years, Draymond has been in the middle of controversies at various points, and it is nothing new to the NBA world.

However, after the video of his insane swing at Jordan Poole during the Warriors' training camp, the internet has exploded. There are memes and trolls everywhere, with many seemingly enjoying tearing down Green. And while a lot of it is unlikely to stop until the next big scandal comes along, the internet has produced gems. It includes an interesting quote that Draymond had during one of his podcasts.

"So here's the thing, let me explain something to y'all. I play basketball. When I get on to the basketball court, I'm not going there to punch somebody in the mouth, I'm not going out there trying to pick a fight with anybody. I'm going out there to simply win a basketball game."

Considering how ironic this sounds in the aftermath of the altercation between Draymond and Jordan Poole, the entire NBA community was on hand to crack a few more jokes of their own.

NBA Fans Destroyed Draymond Green For An Old Video In Which He Said He Wouldn't Hit Anyone On The Basketball Court

NBA fans are quick to find things and the internet is forever, so no wonder Draymond Green's take was found in the light of recent events. It also led to some really funny takes from fans.

"This aged like milk." "So bro was lying about that." "That quote is too funny rn bruh." "New media is getting cooked, you." "Draymond shouldn't have run his mouth knowing what he's like himself. "This Draymond Green saga just gets better and better." "Twitter is the place for Draymond Green bashing." "Yeah I['m sure you'd never walk up to a teammate and then try to take his head off." "He ain’t say nothing about practice tbf." "He always been a clown, man." "This is hilarioues to watch now."

Draymond Green will not live this down for a while to come, especially not after the world saw the video of the punch. One of him or Jordan Poole will certainly be looking to move on in free agency and it's an understatement to say that only time can tell where Draymond decides to finish his career.