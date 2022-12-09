Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic's tenure with the Dallas Mavericks could come to an end in a couple of years if the team fails to pair him with a solid team that can help him win the NBA championship.

Doncic has stated over and over again that he wants to stay on the Mavs for as long as possible, but seeing how things work in the league, he could grow frustrated with the team and decide to ask out of Dallas after another MVP caliber season.

Despite Luka saying he's ready to at least honor his new contract, rumors around the league are starting to surface, suggesting that the Slovenian player could leave the Mavericks if he keeps fighting against the rest of the league on his own.

NBA Insider Explains Dallas Mavericks' Timetable To Convince Luka Doncic They Can Compete For A Title

ESPN's Tim MacMahon recently revealed big info on this situation, claiming that if the team doesn't build a competitive team around him, Luka would be leaving the Mavericks.

“I think they have a two-year window,” MacMahon said on the Hoop Collective podcast. “This season and next season going into that [2024] summer. I think they have a two-year window where, you know, like Milwaukee did with Giannis [Antetokounmpo], I think in that window they really need to convince Luka that he has a chance to contend year in and year out right here in Dallas. If they can’t get it done in that two-year window, I’m not going to sit here and tell you that he’s going to force a trade or ask for a trade. I’m just saying at that point if he’s not happy, he has all the leverage in the world if he would be looking to leave. “I’m also not going to pretend I know his innermost thoughts, but obviously I’m around this team on a regular basis. I know people who do know Luka well. I don’t think Luka will look for reasons to leave. I think he’d be perfectly happy spending his entire career in Dallas. But if he doesn’t have to look for reasons and they’re slamming him in the face, then that’s a problem. “He’s also a guy who is a ruthless competitor, which means he loves winning. He’s used to winning. He won championships with Real Madrid. He won a EuroBasket championship with the Slovenian national team. He also detests losing. Like can’t handle it. Whether it’s cards, ping pong, but especially NBA games.”

Although we still have to wait two years to see if this is real, these rumors are getting more common around the league. Luka is a generational talent; he has done incredible things with the Mavs in the past four years, but he hasn't been able to win the championship as the leader of the team.

Following Jalen Brunson's departure, Luka is trying to once again take the Mavs to the promised land, but as currently built, Dallas won't do much against the rest of the league.

