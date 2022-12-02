Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley’s Comment About Chris Paul Goes Viral Because Of His Affair With Kim Kardashian

Chris Paul is undoubtedly one of the best point guards of not only this generation but to ever play in the NBA. Unfortunately, Paul has never been able to win an NBA title despite having so much talent and, more often than not, help around him.

Chris Paul is currently a member of the Phoenix Suns and in the last two seasons, has helped the team win a plethora of games. But today, the focus is not on Paul's ability to play basketball. Instead, most are focusing on CP3's alleged affair with Kim Kardashian.

It was none other than Kanye West who uncovered this on Twitter. Following that, Paul is getting trolled by the fans for a plethora of reasons.

Patrick Beverley Indirectly Predicted Chris Paul's Current Situation

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is known for his gritty behavior in the NBA. Evidently, Beverley has had beef with many. Chris Paul is another player whom he has vowed to pester forever.

But what was the reason behind it? In an interview with former NBA player JJ Redick, Pat Bev spoke openly about it and how his beef with Paul originated. During that, Beverley talked about how CP3 is always looking to finesse the system and can be considered a dirty player.

(Starts at 1:00)

"You know Chris, he does slick s**t like you know people don't know that's a little dirty m**********r man. Chris know that too man. I know you don't wanna say it, but I said it for you though. I know that was your teammate and I love CP bro. I love what he brings to the game. I love like how he changed the game also, so like you gotta give him all his props. But he knows how to finesse the system too."

Following Beverley's description of Paul as someone who likes to finesse the system, people are connecting it to how CP3 allegedly finessed and had an inappropriate relationship with Kim Kardashian.

