Russell Westbrook Got Revenge On A Spurs Player For His Comments About 'Lot Of Bricks'

Russell Westbrook has been on fire since he started coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers, and many people who felt that his NBA career was over are now having to eat those words. In a matter of a few weeks, Russ has gone from being the butt of all jokes to the front-runner for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

It has been an incredible turnaround for the former MVP, who has made himself one of the more important players on the roster. He has now recorded double-doubles in each of his last 4 games, with the latest coming in the form of 10 points and 10 assists in just under 22 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs.

The game also pitted Westbrook against Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan for the first time and on the surface, it would appear to not hold much meaning. There was a lot more to it though, because of Sochan's comments prior to this season when he was playing a game with fellow rookie Malaki Branham. With Sochan having to guess the word triple-double, Branham told him it's something Westbrook gets a lot to which Sochan replied 'bricks'. Westbrook clearly didn't forget the disrespect and managed to get some revenge during the game.

We are pretty sure he meant to do it as Russ isn't the kind of guy who would let an insult like that slide. Sochan had a lot more to be upset about than just this, as the Spurs were blown out 123-92. It was their 5th straight defeat and it looks like they are headed for the bottom of the Western Conference.

As for the Lakers, this was their third straight win as they slowly climb up the standings. Westbrook has supported Anthony Davis very well in this stretch and it would appear that there is a chance he might be back on the team next season, something that was unthinkable not so long back. He is taking a lot of pride in leading this bench unit and can turn out to be a very valuable asset in this role for quite a while.

