Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett Agree That Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best NBA Players Ever

Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett Agree That Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best NBA Players Ever

If there were people that still doubted Stephen Curry's greatness before last season, he's settled nearly every doubt about him now. The Golden State Warriors superstar finally clinched a Finals MVP along with his 4th championship last season. And for those that might have contested his mantle as the greatest shooter in NBA history, he shut them up by passing Ray Allen's record for the most made three-pointers. 

Curry has risen drastically in people's standings of all-time great NBA players thanks to his latest exploits, and this doesn't just include NBA fans. Players that would have a case to be included in that list also have Curry included ahead of themselves on the list of the best players to grace the league. Allen Iverson and Shaquille O'Neal are included among those that have lavished the highest praise upon Steph. 

Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett All Rate Stephen Curry Very Highly

Curry's impact on the game goes far beyond just the accolades he has won, it's the way he has changed the game that has led to him being so high on everyone's list. And the 4 aforementioned legends have recently said some truly amazing things about him. 

Shaquille O'Neal was on ESPN's First Take talking about Curry and included him in the same company as himself as well as the likes of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as Top 10 players. 

"Does that make him top 10? In my opinion, it does. I love the way he plays the game, he plays it with great energy and great passion. And you knew that as great as a player he is that he was gonna have a game like that. That's what great players do."

Allen Iverson was ahead of the curve on this one, his take isn't even recent, but he named Curry in his All-Time starting 5 in 2018. 

"(PG) Steph Curry
(SG) Michael Jordan
(SG) Kobe Bryant
(F) LeBron James
(C) Shaquille O'Neal"

Dwyane Wade's take narrowed Curry down to the Top 4 all-time, as he dubbed the Warriors superstar as someone that belongs on the NBA's Mount Rushmore

"But I guess I went with Steph because Steph has kind of revolutionized the sport you know. He’s one of those Mount Rushmores from the sense of changing the game the way he has."

And Kevin Garnett has perhaps the highest praise for Curry out of any of these former legends, calling him the Michael Jordan of the current NBA era

"He's playing with the Michael Jordan of his era (referring to Curry)," Garnett says. "The knowledge that he takes not just from Steve Kerr and that coaching staff but that pedigree of excellence that they push around there in Golden State."

It is saying something that all these NBA legends regard Curry so highly, there can be no doubting the esteem he is held in within NBA circles. And Steph has a chance to add to his legacy and cement his position as a Top 10 player of all time without a doubt, his career is far from over. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett Agree That Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best NBA Players Ever
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett Agree That Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best NBA Players Ever

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry Revealed How Any Potential Girlfriends Had To Meet His Old-School Parents Before He Could Spend Time With Them: "I Had To Pick The Right Girl"
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Revealed How Any Potential Girlfriends Had To Meet His Old-School Parents Before He Could Spend Time With Them: "I Had To Pick The Right Girl"

By Divij Kulkarni
Andrew Wiggins Reveals The Areas He Wants To Work On After Signing His Extension: "I Want To Keep Up With The Rebounding... And Defense, Keep At It."
NBA Media

Andrew Wiggins Reveals The Areas He Wants To Work On After Signing His Extension: "I Want To Keep Up With The Rebounding... And Defense, Keep At It."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Go Crazy As They Recount The Epic Clash Between Jamal Murray And Donovan Mitchell In The Bubble: "That Sh** Was So Fire To Watch"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Go Crazy As They Recount The Epic Clash Between Jamal Murray And Donovan Mitchell In The Bubble: "That Sh** Was So Fire To Watch"

By Gautam Varier
Tim Duncan Subtly Threw Shade At Kevin Garnett When Describing His Game After Retirement: "I'm Not A Yeller And A Screamer, A Jumper And A Pusher... I'm Not Gonna Go Out There And Try To Hurt Somebody Or Win By All Means."
NBA Media

Tim Duncan Subtly Threw Shade At Kevin Garnett When Describing His Game After Retirement: "I'm Not A Yeller And A Screamer, A Jumper And A Pusher... I'm Not Gonna Go Out There And Try To Hurt Somebody Or Win By All Means."

By Divij Kulkarni
LaVar Ball Gave An Update On Lonzo Ball's Status And Says He Has Told Him To Not Rush Back: "Don’t Let These Guys Try To Convince You To Come Back In Four To Six Weeks"
NBA Media

LaVar Ball Gave An Update On Lonzo Ball's Status And Says He Has Told Him To Not Rush Back: "Don’t Let These Guys Try To Convince You To Come Back In Four To Six Weeks"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Select The No. 1 Pick On The All-Time NBA Draft Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, And Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

NBA Fans Select The No. 1 Pick On The All-Time NBA Draft Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, And Kobe Bryant

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Jordan Once Revealed Who Got Him His Very First Cigar: ''Up To That Point, I Had Never Smoked A Cigar''
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Revealed Who Got Him His Very First Cigar: ''Up To That Point, I Had Never Smoked A Cigar''

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Think Draymond Green Is Done With The Warriors After The Latest Comments By GM Bob Myers
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Draymond Green Is Done With The Warriors After The Latest Comments By GM Bob Myers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Revealed The Happiest Moment Of His Career With Chicago Bulls
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Revealed The Happiest Moment Of His Career With Chicago Bulls

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals
NBA

Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals

By Kyle Daubs
Jordan Poole Reveals What Is The Next Goal For Him And The Warriors After Draymond Green's Apology: "We're Here To Win A Championship And Keep Hanging Banners."
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Reveals What Is The Next Goal For Him And The Warriors After Draymond Green's Apology: "We're Here To Win A Championship And Keep Hanging Banners."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
''He Looks Just Like Zion's Body'': Former NBA Champion Compares LA Clippers Star And His Body With Zion Williamson
NBA Media

''He Looks Just Like Zion's Body'': Former NBA Champion Compares LA Clippers Star And His Body With Zion Williamson

By Gautam Varier
Here's How Much The Warriors Will Pay Each Player Next Season With Luxury Tax: Stephen Curry $116 Million, Klay Thompson $97 Million, Jordan Poole $70 Million
NBA Media

Here's How Much The Warriors Will Pay Each Player Next Season With Luxury Tax: Stephen Curry $116 Million, Klay Thompson $97 Million, Jordan Poole $70 Million

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Powerful Superteam Next Summer With Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Powerful Superteam Next Summer With Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green

By Eddie Bitar
Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season

By Kyle Daubs