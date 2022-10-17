Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Has A Very Wise Way Of Teaching His Kids The Importance Of Money: "We Are Not Rich, I'm Rich."

Shaquille O'Neal Has A Very Wise Way Of Teaching His Kids The Importance Of Money: "We Are Not Rich, I'm Rich."

Shaquille O'Neal had an amazing career in the NBA. Obviously, thanks to his time in the NBA and several smart investments, O'Neal has made millions of dollars in his life. He is one of the richest athletes in the world.

Although Shaq had a savvy spending habit when he was young, he learned the value of money over the years. As a result, it's not a surprise that Shaq has done a great job of teaching his children about the value of money.

In a pretty famous interview, Shaq once revealed that he always tells his children, 'We are not rich, I'm rich,' to teach them work ethics and the value of money. But that's just the tip of the iceberg of Shaq's wise ways of making sure his kids stay humble.

Shaquille O'Neal's Amazing Ways Of Making Sure His Kids Never Ignore The Value Of Money

If there's one thing that Shaq cannot stay away from, it's making appearances via podcasts or interviews. He used that medium for a plethora of things. From sharing funny stories during his playing days to how he ensures his kids stay humble. One such interview was when Shaq shared a bunch of wise ways of teaching his kids about the importance of money.

"My kids are gated community gangsters. They kind of got mad at this but I say, 'In order to touch daddy's cheese, you gotta have three degrees.' Because I believe in respectable nepotism. We are not rich, I'm rich. You know my oldest son, he's very smart. It was kind of my fault I said, 'My man, if you get all As this next semester, you can get whatever you want.' So he gets all As and I was like go to the dealership and pick one. Then I get a call from Tesla. I said, 'Man you better take your a** across the street to Honda.'"

When we look at things from Shaq's kids' perspective, they are not wrong to one day inherit their father's wealth. But at the same time, if they aren't educated about how to manage that wealth, things could go south for them really quickly. Hopefully, they can understand Shaq's ways of making them understand it.

YOU MAY LIKE

''He Looks Just Like Zion's Body'' - Former NBA Champion Compares LA Clippers Star And His Body With Zion Williamson
NBA Media

''He Looks Just Like Zion's Body'' - Former NBA Champion Compares LA Clippers Star And His Body With Zion Williamson

By Gautam Varier
Shaquille O'Neal Has A Very Wise Way Of Teaching His Kids The Importance Of Money: "We Are Not Rich, I'm Rich."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Has A Very Wise Way Of Teaching His Kids The Importance Of Money: "We Are Not Rich, I'm Rich."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Praised Draymond Green For Facing The Media After Punching Jordan Poole: "He Was A Man About It Because He Talked To The Traditional Media."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Praised Draymond Green For Facing The Media After Punching Jordan Poole: "He Was A Man About It Because He Talked To The Traditional Media."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Can Kawhi Leonard Become A Top 20 Player In NBA History If He Wins The Third Ring Of His Career: "No, He Just Missed Too Many Games To Build A Legit Resume."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Can Kawhi Leonard Become A Top 20 Player In NBA History If He Wins The Third Ring Of His Career: "No, He Just Missed Too Many Games To Build A Legit Resume."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jordan Poole's Massive 4-Year $140 Million Contract Is Actually Full Of Unrealistic Incentives: $1 Mil Per Season For MVP And DPOY
NBA Media

Jordan Poole's Massive 4-Year $140 Million Contract Is Actually Full Of Unrealistic Incentives: $1 Mil Per Season For MVP And DPOY

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ivica Zubac Warns The League About Kawhi Leonard Looking Like His Pre-Injury Self: "He’s Healthy, Strong, And Quick. He Gets To His Spots As Always... He's Looking Like Kawhi"
NBA Media

Ivica Zubac Warns The League About Kawhi Leonard Looking Like His Pre-Injury Self: "He’s Healthy, Strong, And Quick. He Gets To His Spots As Always... He's Looking Like Kawhi"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Michael Jordan Revealed The Happiest Moment Of His Career With Chicago Bulls
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Revealed The Happiest Moment Of His Career With Chicago Bulls

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jordan Poole Reveals What Is The Next Goal For Him And The Warriors After Draymond Green's Apology: "We're Here To Win A Championship And Keep Hanging Banners."
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Reveals What Is The Next Goal For Him And The Warriors After Draymond Green's Apology: "We're Here To Win A Championship And Keep Hanging Banners."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Warriors GM Bob Myers Thinks Draymond Green Will Have A Fantastic Season Despite Contract Situation: "I Imagine He'll Have A Fantastic Year."
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Thinks Draymond Green Will Have A Fantastic Season Despite Contract Situation: "I Imagine He'll Have A Fantastic Year."

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fan Reveals That Andrew Wiggins Is Surprisingly The Same Age As Kyle Kuzma: "Wiggins Feels Like He Should Be 30 Right Now."
NBA Media

NBA Fan Reveals That Andrew Wiggins Is Surprisingly The Same Age As Kyle Kuzma: "Wiggins Feels Like He Should Be 30 Right Now."

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To Video Of Brandon Ingram Doing The Same Exact Moves As Kobe Bryant: "BI AKA The Next Kobe"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Video Of Brandon Ingram Doing The Same Exact Moves As Kobe Bryant: "BI AKA The Next Kobe"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Michael Jordan Once Explained How A Coin Flip Ended Up Being The Reason He Was Drafted At No. 3 In The 1984 Draft
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Explained How A Coin Flip Ended Up Being The Reason He Was Drafted At No. 3 In The 1984 Draft

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Explains How Jordan Poole Can Take The Next Step In His Game: "I'm Going To Keep Talking To Him About His Defense."

By Lee Tran
In 2005, Michael Jordan Spoke On Players Leaving College Early For The NBA: "I'm A Firm Believer That A Player Should Be 20 Years Old Or Older Before Going To The Pros. Anything Less Than That Is Potentially Bad."
NBA Media

In 2005, Michael Jordan Spoke On Players Leaving College Early For The NBA: "I'm A Firm Believer That A Player Should Be 20 Years Old Or Older Before Going To The Pros. Anything Less Than That Is Potentially Bad."

By Aditya Mohapatra
myers poole wiggins
NBA Media

Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."

By Lee Tran
Paolo Banchero Says His Game Is Modeled Off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, And Jayson Tatum
NBA Media

Paolo Banchero Says His Game Is Modeled Off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, And Jayson Tatum

By Ishaan Bhattacharya