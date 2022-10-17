Shaquille O'Neal Has A Very Wise Way Of Teaching His Kids The Importance Of Money: "We Are Not Rich, I'm Rich."

Shaquille O'Neal had an amazing career in the NBA. Obviously, thanks to his time in the NBA and several smart investments, O'Neal has made millions of dollars in his life. He is one of the richest athletes in the world.

Although Shaq had a savvy spending habit when he was young, he learned the value of money over the years. As a result, it's not a surprise that Shaq has done a great job of teaching his children about the value of money.

In a pretty famous interview, Shaq once revealed that he always tells his children, 'We are not rich, I'm rich,' to teach them work ethics and the value of money. But that's just the tip of the iceberg of Shaq's wise ways of making sure his kids stay humble.

Shaquille O'Neal's Amazing Ways Of Making Sure His Kids Never Ignore The Value Of Money

If there's one thing that Shaq cannot stay away from, it's making appearances via podcasts or interviews. He used that medium for a plethora of things. From sharing funny stories during his playing days to how he ensures his kids stay humble. One such interview was when Shaq shared a bunch of wise ways of teaching his kids about the importance of money.

"My kids are gated community gangsters. They kind of got mad at this but I say, 'In order to touch daddy's cheese, you gotta have three degrees.' Because I believe in respectable nepotism. We are not rich, I'm rich. You know my oldest son, he's very smart. It was kind of my fault I said, 'My man, if you get all As this next semester, you can get whatever you want.' So he gets all As and I was like go to the dealership and pick one. Then I get a call from Tesla. I said, 'Man you better take your a** across the street to Honda.'"

When we look at things from Shaq's kids' perspective, they are not wrong to one day inherit their father's wealth. But at the same time, if they aren't educated about how to manage that wealth, things could go south for them really quickly. Hopefully, they can understand Shaq's ways of making them understand it.