Shaquille O’Neal Shares Top 100 NBA Players Of All Time On His IG

Shaquille O’Neal never misses a moment to spark debate, and his latest Instagram post did exactly that. The Hall of Fame center shared Bleacher Report’s Top 100 NBA Players of All Time list on his page, instantly reigniting one of basketball’s favorite arguments: who truly belongs at the top.
1. Michael Jordan
2. LeBron James
3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
4. Magic Johnson
5. Bill Russell
6. Shaquille O’Neal
7. Tim Duncan
8. Larry Bird
9. Wilt Chamberlain
10. Stephen Curry
11. Kobe Bryant
12. Hakeem Olajuwon
13. Kevin Durant
14. Oscar Robertson
15. Jerry West
16. Kevin Garnett
17. Nikola Jokic
18. Dirk Nowitzki
19. David Robinson
20. Julius Erving
21. Moses Malone
22. Karl Malone
23. Dwyane Wade
24. Giannis Antetokounmpo
25. Charles Barkley
26. Elgin Baylor
27. Isiah Thomas
28. Scottie Pippen
29. John Stockton
30. Chris Paul
31. John Havlicek
32. Kawhi Leonard
33. Jason Kidd
34. James Harden
35. Steve Nash
36. Allen Iverson
37. Bob Cousy
38. Bob Pettit
39. Clyde Drexler
40. Patrick Ewing
41. Rick Barry
42. George Gervin
43. Walt Frazier
44. George Mikan
45. Anthony Davis
46. Kevin McHale
47. Elvin Hayes
48. Russell Westbrook
49. Paul Pierce
50. Dominique Wilkins
51. Ray Allen
52. Dwight Howard
53. Gary Payton
54. Reggie Miller
55. Bill Walton
56. Dolph Schayes
57. Luka Doncic
58. Willis Reed
59. Tracy McGrady
60. Carmelo Anthony
61. Bob McAdoo
62. Pau Gasol
63. James Worthy
64. Damian Lillard
65. Vince Carter
66. Joel Embiid
67. Dennis Rodman
68. Robert Parish
69. Kyrie Irving
70. Wes Unseld
71. Chris Bosh
72. Paul Arizin
73. Hal Greer
74. Dave Cowens
75. Manu Ginobili
76. Alex English
77. Pete Maravich
78. Paul George
79. Grant Hill
80. Nate Archibald
81. Dikembe Mutombo
82. Bob Lanier
83. Jimmy Butler
84. Adrian Dantley
85. Sam Jones
86. Tony Parker
87. Alonzo Mourning
88. Draymond Green
89. Earl Monroe
90. Chris Webber
91. Chauncey Billups
92. Lenny Wilkens
93. Jayson Tatum
94. Bill Sharman
95. Dave DeBusschere
96. Joe Dumars
97. Bernard King
98. Klay Thompson
99. Dave Bing
100. Artis Gilmore
At No. 1, the list crowns Michael Jordan, followed by LeBron James at No. 2 and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at No. 3. The top five rounds out with Magic Johnson and Bill Russell, representing a blend of dominance, rings, cultural impact, and longevity.
Shaq himself lands at No. 6, ahead of Tim Duncan, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, and Stephen Curry to close out the top ten. That positioning alone will divide fans. Some believe Duncan’s resume and sustained excellence warrant a higher slot. Others may argue Curry’s transformational impact on the modern game deserves top-five consideration.
Just outside the top ten, Kobe Bryant sits at No. 11, followed by Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Durant. The inclusion of current stars like Nikola Jokic at No. 17 and Giannis Antetokounmpo at No. 24 reflects how quickly today’s legends are climbing historical ladders.
One of the most fascinating aspects of the list is its balance across eras. Pioneers such as George Mikan and Dolph Schayes sit alongside modern icons like Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum. That cross-generational comparison is always tricky. Different rules, pace, athleticism, and spacing make it nearly impossible to create a clean hierarchy.
There are, of course, placements that will raise eyebrows. Russell Westbrook at No. 48 will spark conversation, especially given his polarizing career arc. Joel Embiid at No. 66 may feel low to some, given his MVP season. Draymond Green at No. 88 highlights the value of defensive anchors and system players in all-time discussions.
What stands out most is how deep the league’s history runs. From Oscar Robertson to Allen Iverson, from Dirk Nowitzki to Kawhi Leonard, the list captures the evolution of basketball through different styles and eras.
Ultimately, no ranking will ever satisfy everyone. Greatness is subjective, and context matters. Yet lists like this endure because they force fans to revisit history, compare legacies, and argue over what truly defines the best.
By simply hitting share, Shaq reminded the basketball world of one thing: debates about the top 100 are as timeless as the legends themselves.