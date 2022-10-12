Skip to main content

Stephen Curry On Similarities Between Him And Giannis Antetokounmpo: "The Fact That He Acknowledges It Shows He Has That Killer Instinct Of What's Going To Motivate Him This Year"

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most unstoppable players of this generation. He is surrounded by future greats as well as past greats, all competing at their highest level against him while he ages into his athletic prime. The former Finals MVP is widely regarded by people as the best player in the league, even though his Milwaukee Bucks failed to defend their crown as NBA Champions in 2022.

The current occupiers of the throne are Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Giannis has been very complimentary of Curry, calling him the best player in the world because he is the most recent example of a player leading their team to a title. Curry has responded by acknowledging the similarities between himself and Giannis and how he is using the 'last player standing' mentality to motivate himself.

"From a leadership perspective, you want to keep the spotlight on all the right things throughout the year because there are so many conversations, distractions, and narratives that are cast on you. You see comparisons of who's the better player on the court and all that type of stuff and everybody has a point of view. But as the leader of your team, one is an acknowledgment of, you know, you're a great player and you're coming out and doing your thing, you should be in a good position to win and be championship contenders. That doesn't happen without a great team behind you and I think he acknowledges that and understands what that means."

"Obviously, I do as well to level up my guys, but there's always that mutual respect of those guys who's last team standing, who's the last player who had that trophy, and knowing that's who you're going to have to knock off. I've been in that position before and I loved it. The fact that he acknowledges that shows he has that killer instinct of what's going to motivate him this year. That's why you love this league."

Curry is the reigning Finals MVP of the league, a title that Giannis bore coming into the 2022 Playoffs. Will the last 2 teams to be crowned NBA Champions collide in the Finals this season? We will find out.

Is A Warriors vs. Bucks Finals Realistic?

The Bucks could have been in the Finals to defend their crown against Golden State if Khris Middleton hadn't gotten injured. While Giannis tried to get them past the Boston Celtics in the Conference Semi-Finals, he failed in a Game 7 to get it done. 

This season, both teams are still heavy favorites to contend. The Bucks have their proven trio of Middleton, Giannis, and Jrue Holiday back, while the Warriors will run it back with most of the core squad from last season, with younger players taking a bigger role. 

These teams could clash in the Finals, but both have long roads in their very challenging conferences to get through before having a showdown in the NBA Finals. 

