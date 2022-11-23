Stephen Curry Reveals What He Finds Funny About Winning The NBA Finals MVP

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter to ever play in the NBA. He has changed the way that basketball is played in the modern era with his insane shooting ability from deep. But even after that, there were many who doubted his spot on the all-time players' list.

While some believed that Curry had already achieved a place as arguably a top 10 player in the history of the league, a lot held not winning an NBA Finals MVP against him. But it all changed last season when Curry won the fourth ring of his career and simultaneously took home the NBA Finals MVP trophy as well.

Although he most likely deserved to win it in 2015 over Andre Iguodala, Curry would be happy to win the honor in 2022 as well.

Stephen Curry Gets Honest About Finally Winning The NBA Finals MVP Award

Steph sat down for an interesting interview with former NBA player JJ Redick. In the interview, he talked about several things, such as facing LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in the 2016 NBA Finals and, obviously, his thoughts on winning the 2022 NBA Finals MVP. Curry revealed there was one thing he particularly found funny after winning the trophy.

(starts at 1:00:08)

"The only thing about the Finals MVP this year that just made me laugh was, like, I'll never hear that question again. It kind of made me sad. I'll never hear that question again – 'Oh, you don't have a Finals MVP' – because now it's like, will I get another? It's just the goal post change, and that's year-round long enough and you're playing games that matter. That's part of it."

As Steph mentioned, now his legacy in the league cannot be questioned after winning the Finals MVP award. The only question is whether he can win another or not. If he succeeds in doing that, he may climb a few more ranks on the all-time list of best players in the NBA.

