Steve Kerr Denies The Report That Jordan Poole Has Changed The Attitude, Says He Was Fantastic Through Warriors Camp

Steve Kerr Denies The Report That Jordan Poole Has Changed His Attitude, Says He Was Fantastic Through Warriors Camp

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021-22 campaign was something that the Golden State Warriors fans will not forget in a hurry. The Dub Nation was on top of the world for various reasons. Obviously winning the 2022 NBA Championship was the biggest reason for their happiness.

But the fact that the team found some young talented players who may keep the team competitive for years to come was another reason. Jordan Poole stepped up when the Warriors needed him the most and filled in the shoes of Klay Thompson.

Poole developed his game pretty well and added several skills to his bag. Now, the 23-year-old is up for a huge contract extension with the franchise. Ahead of the new season, when most expected Poole's name to be in the headlines for signing his contract extension, it was in the headlines for being in a fight with Draymond Green yesterday.

Steve Kerr Speaks In Favor Of Jordan Poole

It was reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that Poole's teammates have felt that his attitude has changed ever since he has been in talks to sign a contract extension.

When most first heard of the report, they instantly believed it. But it seems like the truth is something else. Stephen Curry recently dismissed all rumors of Poole's attitude being changed in an interview. On top of that, head coach Steve Kerr has said something similar about Poole and denied any reports of Poole's changed behavior.

"The only thing I will say is that Jordan has been fantastic throughout camp. There was a report that I was made aware of last night that someone put out there that Jordan had an attitude in camp. Nothing could be further from the truth."

Just like Curry, Kerr was disappointed with the fact that a lot of misinformation has been spread about Jordan Poole. Kerr believes that Poole has been a fantastic person, and his attitude being changed cannot be further from the truth.