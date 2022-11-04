Steve Kerr On Kyrie Irving's Scandal: “Words Matter. Words Really, Really Matter."

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kyrie Irving has been the talk of the town in the NBA for a week now, and things won't be changing any time soon, as every day we see more people reacting to his unfortunate comments while learning about situations the Brooklyn Nets didn't like and the steps to follow for the player.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a strong statement regarding comments on Tuesday, a couple of hours before the Nets finally suspended Kyrie. Now, several people think the point guard could be living his last days at Barclays Center.

Kyrie has found support from people like Kanye West and even some NBA players who believed Kyrie has been silenced by everybody else. This has become a much bigger issue around the NBA, and the reactions won't stop coming.

Steve Kerr's Honest Thoughts On Kyrie Irving's Scandal

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been very vocal when it comes to social justice matters, so his opinion is something that many people value. After the Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, Kerr sounded off on this situation, sending a big message on what words can do for or against people.

“Words matter. Words really, really matter,” Kerr said. “And in modern society, with social media, the way things can fan across the globe exponentially and get 5 million hits immediately, every comment matters. Everything you say matters…We have to be more vigilant as a society. We can’t just be accepting comments that are so destructive and insulting to people. And it’s crucial that everybody, whether you’re a professional athlete or not, it’s crucial that everybody think before they just throw stuff out there that can be so damaging.”

Kyrie Irving is definitely the most polarizing player in the NBA right now, and after three years of bringing controversy to Brooklyn, it seems like his actions and words will grant his exit from the team. It's unclear who will pull the trigger on this, as Kyrie has lost popularity around the league.

Even the Los Angeles Lakers were warned about this, so it's a guessing game right now about Kyrie's future in the association.