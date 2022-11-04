Skip to main content

Steve Kerr On Kyrie Irving's Scandal: “Words Matter. Words Really, Really Matter."

Steve Kerr On Kyrie Irving's Scandal: “Words Matter. Words Really, Really Matter."

Kyrie Irving has been the talk of the town in the NBA for a week now, and things won't be changing any time soon, as every day we see more people reacting to his unfortunate comments while learning about situations the Brooklyn Nets didn't like and the steps to follow for the player. 

NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a strong statement regarding comments on Tuesday, a couple of hours before the Nets finally suspended Kyrie. Now, several people think the point guard could be living his last days at Barclays Center. 

Kyrie has found support from people like Kanye West and even some NBA players who believed Kyrie has been silenced by everybody else. This has become a much bigger issue around the NBA, and the reactions won't stop coming. 

Steve Kerr's Honest Thoughts On Kyrie Irving's Scandal

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been very vocal when it comes to social justice matters, so his opinion is something that many people value. After the Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, Kerr sounded off on this situation, sending a big message on what words can do for or against people. 

“Words matter. Words really, really matter,” Kerr said. “And in modern society, with social media, the way things can fan across the globe exponentially and get 5 million hits immediately, every comment matters. Everything you say matters…We have to be more vigilant as a society. We can’t just be accepting comments that are so destructive and insulting to people. And it’s crucial that everybody, whether you’re a professional athlete or not, it’s crucial that everybody think before they just throw stuff out there that can be so damaging.”

Kyrie Irving is definitely the most polarizing player in the NBA right now, and after three years of bringing controversy to Brooklyn, it seems like his actions and words will grant his exit from the team. It's unclear who will pull the trigger on this, as Kyrie has lost popularity around the league.  

Even the Los Angeles Lakers were warned about this, so it's a guessing game right now about Kyrie's future in the association. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Steve Kerr On Kyrie Irving's Scandal: “Words Matter. Words Really, Really Matter."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr On Kyrie Irving's Scandal: “Words Matter. Words Really, Really Matter."

By Orlando Silva
Derrick Rose
NBA Media

Joakim Noah Reveals Why Derrick Rose Means A Lot To The City Of Chicago: "He Was A Hometown Kid."

By Lee Tran
Shaquille O'Neal Says Hiring Ime Udoka Will Bring 'Championship Experience' To Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says Hiring Ime Udoka Will Bring 'Championship Experience' To Brooklyn Nets

By Orlando Silva
kevin durant ben simmons
NBA Media

Kevin Durant And The Nets Have Been Frustrated With Ben Simmons, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran
Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Insider Says Ben Simmons Has No Trade Value: "Interest Has Dissipated."

By Lee Tran
Bronny And Bryce James Do Iconic LeBron James’ Pre-Game Ritual: “Like Father, Like Sons”
NBA Media

Bronny And Bryce James Do Iconic LeBron James’ Pre-Game Ritual: “Like Father, Like Sons”

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Once Explained Why Muhammad Ali Is The GOAT: ''Not Because Of What He Did In The Ring''
NBA Media

LeBron James Once Explained Why Muhammad Ali Is The GOAT: ''Not Because Of What He Did In The Ring''

By Orlando Silva
kyrie lakers
NBA Trade Rumors

The Lakers Were Unwilling To Offer Kyrie Irving A Long-Term Guaranteed Contract In An Offseason Sign-And-Trade, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Ignored Joe Tsai's Text Messages Amid Ongoing Scandal

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O’Neal Blasts Kanye West For Talking About His Business: “I Got More Money Than You, So Why Would I Listen To You”
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Blasts Kanye West For Talking About His Business: “I Got More Money Than You, So Why Would I Listen To You”

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's Former Coach, Jim Boylan, Says NBA Star May Never Play For The Nets Again

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans

By Orlando Silva
Zach Lowe Questions If Draymond Green Was Ever A Star In The NBA
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Questions If Draymond Green Was Ever A Star In The NBA

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kyrie Irving Stops Following Brooklyn Nets On Twitter After Getting Suspended
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Stops Following Brooklyn Nets On Twitter After Getting Suspended

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Shows Brilliant Memory By Describing How The Spurs And Celtics Made The Same 3-Point Play Darvin Ham Prepared For Matt Ryan
NBA Media

LeBron James Shows Brilliant Memory By Describing How The Spurs And Celtics Made The Same 3-Point Play Darvin Ham Prepared For Matt Ryan

By Orlando Silva
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
NBA Media

Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season

By Aaron Abhishek