Skip to main content

Steve Nash Says Ben Simmons Isn't At His Best Level Just Yet: "We Got To Be Patient With Him."

Steve Nash Says Ben Simmons Isn't At His Best Level Just Yet: "We Got To Be Patient With Him."

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the things that carry the most pressure ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The Brooklynites couldn't win the championship last season, getting eliminated in the first round of the postseason at the hands of the Boston Celtics. 

Now, they have renewed hopes after yet another tumultuous offseason. Kevin Durant is locked in again after the team failed to trade him, Kyrie Irving is staying put for at least one more year and Ben Simmons is good to go after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign between the Philadelphia 76ers and Nets. 

While the first two are healthy and have the pace to compete, Simmons will need more time to find his pace and become that player that can help this squad win the NBA championship next year. 

Steve Nash Says Ben Simmons Isn't At His Best Level Just Yet

Great as he is and can be, Simmons isn't at the best level yet, and Steve Nash has asked people to be patient with the Australian point guard. Talking with reporters, Nash said that Simmons needs time and a lot of exercises on the court to reach the best level. 

Via Nick Friedell of ESPN

"I think for Ben a lot of it is not just the understanding, it's the reps," Nash said after Tuesday's practice. "He hasn't played for a long time. He's coming off of back surgery, so I think there's some periods of indecision and confidence that he has to gain from playing. All of us do. We can't take that much time off, join a new group and just figure it out Day 1, so he needs time."

The former NBA MVP added that the team must wait a little bit before seeing Simmons in his best form. He's already shown what he can do on the court, and many believe he's in a situation where he can thrive. Surrounded by shooters, Ben can do a lot of damage to rivals and create something interesting at Barclays Center. 

"The No. 1 thing is support him, be here for him," Nash said. "Give him belief. I think we all believe in him and we all think he'll make a huge impact, it's just we got to give him time. We got to be patient with him. We hope it comes quickly, but in the event that it doesn't, we just got to work through it, and stay patient and give him that confidence, because it's not easy. I can't reiterate it enough."

This has been considered an interesting idea for the Nets since Simmons landed from Philadelphia back in March. However, we're yet to see how this new association will fare on the court. The Nets have plenty of interesting pieces on the roster and if their Big 3 really clicks, they could be a major problem for the rest of the league. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Steve Nash Says Ben Simmons Isn't At His Best Level Just Yet: "We Got To Be Patient With Him."
NBA Media

Steve Nash Says Ben Simmons Isn't At His Best Level Just Yet: "We Got To Be Patient With Him."

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Garnett Went Off After Paul Pierce Suggested Stephen Curry Isn't Top 10 All-Time: "This Man Has Changed The Game. He Made Every Guard Think They Got Range."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Went Off After Paul Pierce Suggested Stephen Curry Isn't Top 10 All-Time: "This Man Has Changed The Game. He Made Every Guard Think They Got Range."

By Divij Kulkarni
Jalen Rose Says There Are Only 3 Players He Wouldn't Trade For Victor Wembanyama: "Giannis And The Joker... And Luka.”
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Says There Are Only 3 Players He Wouldn't Trade For Victor Wembanyama: "Giannis And The Joker... And Luka.”

By Orlando Silva
Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors After The Draymond Green Incident With Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors After The Draymond Green Incident With Jordan Poole

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant's Message To Ben Simmons On Being Confident: "Go Be Aggressive. Who Gives A Sh*t If You Miss It?"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant's Message To Ben Simmons On Being Confident: "Go Be Aggressive. Who Gives A Sh*t If You Miss It?"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To James Harden's Offseason Transformation: "Damn Y'all Know That's Ring Season"
NBA Media

James Harden Says He Doesn't Care About Scoring 20 Points As Long As His Team Is Winning: "The Numbers Don’t Really Mean Anything, Individually.”

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Says He Is Addicted To Madden 23: "Addicted. Help Me Please."
NBA Media

LeBron James Says He Is Addicted To Madden 23: "Addicted. Help Me Please."

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Jackson Doesn’t Think The Los Angeles Lakers Are A Top-8 Team In The West
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Predicts The Los Angeles Lakers Will Be A Play-In Team Once Again: "Too Many Other Teams In The West Have Made Too Many Moves To Feel Good About The Lakers Reclaiming Their Perch As Contenders."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Destroy Ben Simmons After Another Clip of Him Shooting An Airball Went Viral: "Even Westbrook Would Giggle At This"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy Ben Simmons After Another Clip of Him Shooting An Airball Went Viral: "Even Westbrook Would Giggle At This"

By Divij Kulkarni
Patrick Beverley Vows To Never Stop Pestering His Rival, Chris Paul: “Until He Retires Or Until My F****n Ankles Pop, I'm Hounding His A**."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Vows To Never Stop Pestering His Rival, Chris Paul: “Until He Retires Or Until My F****n Ankles Pop, I'm Hounding His A**."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fan Discovers When LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Became Better Than Carmelo Anthony: “I’m Gonna Be Honest With You. I Wasn’t Going At No F**king 4:30. That’s Too Early.”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Discovers When LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Became Better Than Carmelo Anthony: “I’m Gonna Be Honest With You. I Wasn’t Going At No F**king 4:30. That’s Too Early.”

By Divij Kulkarni
Zion Williamson
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Admits He Was In A 'Dark Place' During Injury Recovery Last Season: "I Couldn’t Play Basketball. I Could Only Do Limited Rehab Things. And Then Seeing How The World Reacted? It Took A Lot.”

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley Took A Shot At Draymond Green When Asked If He's Part Of The New Media After Starting His Podcast: "I Don't Know, I'm Not Out Here Punching People."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Took A Shot At Draymond Green When Asked If He's Part Of The New Media After Starting His Podcast: "I Don't Know, I'm Not Out Here Punching People."

By Divij Kulkarni
James Harden
NBA Media

James Harden Says He Hasn't Gotten Proper Credit For Accepting $15 Million Paycut In Offseason: "But Guess What? I Don’t Care."

By Nico Martinez
Dennis Schroder Says Darvin Ham Is The Main Reason He Is Back On The Lakers
NBA Media

Dennis Schroder Says Darvin Ham Is The Main Reason He Is Back On The Lakers

By Gautam Varier