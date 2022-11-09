Skip to main content

The Spectacular 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors And Nets: This Would Shake Up The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets have plenty of things in common this NBA season. They entered the campaign with renewed hopes after making some moves in the offseason. The Lakers added new pieces to their roster and brought in a new head coach, Darvin Ham. 

The Brooklyn Nets avoided trading Kevin Durant away and also kept Kyrie Irving on the roster while getting Ben Simmons back after he missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season. As for the Warriors, they lost some key pieces in the summer, but also retained some of them, paying a lot of money in the process. 

It looked like this would be a good chance for these teams to compete and see if they could get that NBA championship or at least play in the Finals. As we all know now, these three squads are struggling to get things going for a variety of reasons, and that could be beneficial for them if their front offices think of making a trade that involves the three teams.

These three franchises could help each other if they pull the trigger in an interesting move that could bring them some help to face the rest of the season. Basketball Forever recently shared a trade idea involving this trio, and it looks very intriguing for some of these teams. 

This hypothetical move would place Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Draymond Green on the Lakers, while the Golden State Warriors would get Anthony Davis and Brooklyn's first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. 

As for the Nets, they would get Russell Westbrook, James Wiseman, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and the Lakers' first-rounders in 2027 and 2029, respectively. 

This could be a good idea, as the Lakers would create an overpowered superteam, while the Warriors would add a proven big man in Anthony Davis, and the Nets would get experience with Westbrook, and young players who know what it takes to win a championship in the league. 

As usual, fans had something to say about this, and not everybody agreed with the move. 

This is bad all around lol

Golden State would never go for this trade 😂

Good for Lakers and Nets, but big no for gsw

Warriors not agreeing to that BS😂

No one is doing this, stop with the bs

So Gsw trading their whole future for Injured AD

Warriors lose this trade badly

Lakers win trade

Now why would warriors give up all that for ad 🤔

Russ and KAI in Brooklyn?

Not enough shooting in LA

Ain’t no way in hell warriors give up their future for a man with the fragility of an 80 year old 💀

The warriors aren’t trading Draymond Poole Wiseman & Kuminga for AD & a Pick.

Warriors don’t want street clothes. Give us KD back. We give Brooklyn Poole and Kuminga

That’s kinda a fair trade but lakers should get Kyrie instead of Ben. Nets would prolly want more picks tho

Whenever these trade ideas come up, fans have something to say about it, and this time wasn't the exception. Knowing how big these teams are and the importance they have in the league now and in the future, everybody wants to talk about them. The Lakers have been linked with Buddy Hield and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers, but they're reportedly reluctant to part ways with their two picks for this duo. 

It's unclear if any GM would give it a shot at this. If so, they'll need to make a better offer to the Warriors, or things would fall apart quickly. Kevin Durant has already been linked with a move to Los Angeles, and perhaps a Lakers-Nets trade could happen this season, but we have to wait to see which player on any team will be shipped

