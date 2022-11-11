Twitter Map Shows Kyrie Irving Is The Most Hated Player In The NBA

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The last we heard of Kyrie Irving, he was apologizing to the world after linking himself to an anti-semitic film and then refusing to denounce it.

In response to his latest antics, Sean Marks and the Nets came up with a list of conditions for Irving's return, which must be filled before the team will allow him back on the court.

Now, we are all waiting for Irving's next move after a 'productive' meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

But as the world awaits Irving's return, it's important to consider what this ordeal has done for his legacy. At one point, Irving was among the most beloved and celebrated guards in basketball.

A recent Twitter map, however, shows that Irving has now become the most hated player across the country's 50 states.

(via The Score)

Kyrie Irving is currently the most "hated" NBA player across the United States, according to new Twitter data.



Examining over 100,000 geotagged tweets sent out since the start of the NBA season, Betonline.ag determined that the Brooklyn Nets guard was the most disliked NBA player in 28 states. LeBron James was the second-most hated player with 17 states, followed by Ben Simmons (three states), Kevin Durant (one state), and Draymond Green (one state).

Kyrie Irving May Not Return To The Nets After Anti-Semitic Behavior

Kyrie has already issued an apology, but it may not be good enough for the Nets franchise, who are reportedly done with the star after his latest off-court antics took the world by storm.

If you aren't vaccinated on the opposing team, you could come into Madison Square Garden, you could come into the Barclays Center and play... but it doesn't excuse the lack of communication to the franchise," said Jay Williams. "Or not returning a text from Joe Tsai. There's accountability and culpability to come to the podium after you post something like that and say, 'this is what I meant. This is what I am searching for. Here's what I denounce.' The conversation would have been dead. So, it walks on both sides... but it does feel like the Brooklyn Nets are done with Kyrie Irving. And, frankly, the Brooklyn Nets seem done to be."

The Nets have not made any further moves regarding Irving for now, and no word yet has come down on if he plans to meet all the conditions of his return, but what he does next will directly impact his future on the Nets and in the NBA.

It will also have an impact on the fans, and how they view his character.