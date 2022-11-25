Skip to main content

Warriors GM Thinks Draymond Green Is Similar To Kobe Bryant As A Teammate

The Golden State Warriors dynasty wouldn't be the same without the presence of Draymond Green in it. While Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson get most of the credit for it, Green's presence on the team has been equally vital for the team's success over the last decade or so.

Draymond Green is a player who likes to live on the edge and be pretty vocal when he's on the court. But as Warriors GM Bob Myers explained, Draymond is incredibly important to the Warriors. Myers believes that for a team to be successful in the name, they need a player like Green, otherwise, when the going gets tough, the team may fail.

Bob Myers Compares Draymond Green's One Aspect To Kobe Bryant

The late NBA legend Kobe Bryant is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. But if there's one thing that many criticized Kobe for was that he was somewhat of a bad teammate. Well, Kobe sort of built that reputation over the years. The Mamba once explained the reason why he was so tough on his teammates, which evidently got him his reputation for being a 'bad teammate.'

On that note, in a recent podcast, Myers compared Draymond Green to Kobe Bryant in that aspect. Since both players may come off as bad teammates, but in reality, they simply lived on the edge.

(Starts at 27:00)

“You know, rest in peace, Kobe. But he lived on that, like, edge too, like he wasn't an easy teammate. He made you show up a certain way. If you didn't, he didn't let you off the hook. He did everything he asked you to do. He did. That's why it was so easy, he did it more. He's like 'I'm asking you to just come close to what I'm doing. Not like talent-wise, but effort, play hard, didn't skip games.' I don't know if he ever rested a game? You couldn't have sat him down if you tried."

He added, "So people like that, usually are successful because most people aren't as competitive as him. But people like that sometimes in life because of that competitiveness test the edge, right? It could be a gift and a curse. But in professional sports, this, this ain't easy out there. Like, you think winning is easy? I don’t think people understand how hard it is just to get to the finals."

As Myers explained pretty well, for the likes of Kobe and Draymond, hard work beats talent. Thus when they see someone lacking, they are pretty quick to give them an earful, and not every player in the NBA can handle that blunt truth.

