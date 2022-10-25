WWE Wrestler JBL Mocks Charlotte Hornets And Michael Jordan On WWE Raw: "Charlotte Took The GOAT Of All GOATs, Michael Jordan, And Turned Him Into A Loser!"

Michael Jordan has always been loyal to his hometown. MJ won titles for the University of North Carolina but couldn't control the fact that he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls. He became a legend in Chicago, but would ultimately return to his hometown when he bought the Charlotte Bobcats, rebranding them to the Hornets after New Orleans changed their name to the Pelicans. The goal is to bring an NBA championship to the state with the most competitive college basketball teams.

Last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was held in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the show, retired wrestler John "Bradshaw" Layfield got back into his bad guy character for the night, coming out and insulting the crowd. He used Michael Jordan's name to generate a reaction, saying that the city turned him into a loser, referencing the Hornets being one of the least successful franchises in league history.

"You even took the GOAT of all GOATs, Michael Jordan, and turned him into a LOSER! You see, Charlotte North Carolina is like so much of the rest of the world, it is where dreams come to die."

Even if JBL praised Jordan by calling him the GOAT of all GOATs, let's not forget that MJ has been running the franchise for well over a decade, so the lack of success is attributed to him as well.

Will The Hornets Be In The Playoff Race Anytime Soon?

After losing a 20-point scorer in Miles Bridges, the Hornets' roster is looking extremely bleak this season. While they still have good players in Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward around All-Star LaMelo Ball, the roster just doesn't have enough to even hope to make a playoff push.

They will most likely be in the race to tank for Victor Wembanyama and hope that the lottery balls allow them to pair Victor with LaMelo for a star duo that would be absolutely lethal. They haven't enjoyed the best lottery luck ever, so Jordan will have to find creative ways to bolster this roster before LaMelo starts to itch toward leaving the team for a contender.